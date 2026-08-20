3 questions facing Ottawa Senators

1. How quickly will the Senators and their fans move on from the Brady Tkachuk era?

Circle Oct. 21 on the calendar for one of the must-see games of the 2026-27 NHL season. That’s when former captain Brady Tkachuk makes his first visit back to Canadian Tire Centre as a member of the Florida Panthers. On June 21, Ottawa sent him to Florida, where we will play with his brother, Matthew, to fulfill his request to be traded.

There’s a lot of heated emotions toward Tkachuk in the Canadian capital these days, especially after the 26-year-old had stated on numerous occasions that he didn’t want to leave.

It’s probably a good thing that Brady’s return comes so early in the season. The distraction of the circus surrounding the game itself will be over and done with before the end of October, allowing the Senators and their fans the ability to look ahead to the rest of the season.

In terms of leadership, expect veteran forward Claude Giroux and defenseman Thomas Chabot to pick up the slack. As for replacing Tkachuk’s offense (he’s scored at least 20 goals in seven of his eight NHL seasons), it will have to be done by committee as opposed to one player, meaning players like Dylan Cozens (28 goals last season), Drake Batherson (33), Shane Pinto (23) and newcomer William Eklund (50 goals in 252 career NHL games) must continue to ascend.