New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2026-27

2. Mika Zibanejad, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 66

Zibanejad was one of two players in the entire NHL with at least 75 points (78), 200 shots on goal (215) and 100 hits (105) last season; the other was Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators. Even after the Rangers traded elite left wing Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings, Zibanejad thrived while playing center down the stretch of the season; he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) over his final 22 games on a line with mostly wings Gabe Perreault (21 years old) and Alexis Lafreniere (will turn 25 years old Oct. 11). Zibanejad, who’s 33 years old and had his highest point total in 2022-23 (91), is still worth prioritizing in the middle rounds of standard drafts, especially with exposure to offseason acquisition Pavel Dorofeyev.

NHL.com point projection: 79

3. Adam Fox, D

NHL.com fantasy rank: 77

Fox was limited to 55 games last season because of injury but was still among the NHL defenseman leaders in points per game (0.96; tied for fifth), assists (44; 15th), power-play points (24; tied for ninth) and power-play goals (five; tied for eighth). Since 2021-22 (past five seasons combined), Fox is tied for third among defensemen in points (333) and alone in third at the position in power-play points (137). Fox is a fringe top 10 fantasy defenseman in NHL.com’s rankings, and, together with a healthy Shesterkin and an elite goal-scorer like Dorofeyev, gives the Rangers sneaky bounce-back potential this season.

NHL.com point projection: 74