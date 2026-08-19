NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Rangers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for New York Rangers
Smits, selected No. 5 in 2026 NHL Draft, could be on fast track; Beaudoin, Greentree trade acquisitions fortify prospect pool
© Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Alberts Smits, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Jukurit (Liiga): 38 GP, 6-7-13; EHC Munchen (DEL); 5 GP 0-1-1
Smits was the second defenseman taken in the 2026 draft after Daxon Rudolph went to the Buffalo Sabres at No. 4. He is the highest drafted Latvian-born player in NHL history.
In addition to playing in two men's pro leagues, Liiga in Finland and the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany, the 18-year-old was the youngest player to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had two assists in four games.
Smits (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) also led all Latvian defenseman with four points, all assists, in the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
He signed with the Rangers on July 15 and New York's director of player development Tanner Glass said Smits "seems like a guy who can do it all."
The Rangers are leaving open the possibility that Smits can play in the NHL this season, but general manager Chris Drury said they will not rush him just for the sake of getting him into the League.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Cole Beaudoin, F
How acquired: Trade with Utah Mammoth on July 1, 2026
2025-26 season: Barrie (OHL): 54 GP; 33-55-88
Beaudoin became one of the Rangers' top prospects when the 20-year-old was acquired from the Mammoth in the trade that also brought defenseman Sean Durzi to New York and sent center Vincent Trocheck to Utah.
A first-round pick (No. 24) by the Mammoth at the 2024 NHL Draft, he was Barrie's captain in the Ontario Hockey League last season, when Beaudoin (6-2, 209) set career highs in goals (33), assists (55) and points (89). He was sixth in assists and tied for sixth in points in the OHL. In the playoffs, Beaudoin led the league in assists (19) and points (29).
Beaudoin played four seasons with Barrie and had 221 points (91 goals, 130 assists) in 236 games. He played for Canada at the past two World Junior Championships.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Liam Greentree, F
How acquired: Trade with Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4, 2026
2025-26 season: Windsor (OHL): 52 GP, 38-36-74
The Rangers acquired Greentree in the trade that sent forward Artemi Panarin to Los Angeles, which selected the 20-year-old in the first round (No. 26) of the 2024 draft.
Greentree had 283 points (123 goals, 160 assists) in 180 games with Windsor the past three seasons. He had 39 points, including 20 goals, in 28 playoff games.
Glass said the Rangers have been struck by Greentree's maturity since they began working with him in February. They like his size (6-2, 207) and power at the center position.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
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4. E.J. Emery, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: North Dakota (NCAA): 38 GP, 3-10-13
Emery, 20, has played two seasons at the University of North Dakota, showing improvement his sophomore season after he had one assist in 31 games as a freshman.
Glass noted the strides Emery has taken since the Rangers drafted him, saying the maturity and confidence he has displayed off the ice has translated onto the ice.
Emery, who said he has added 10 pounds since the start of last season, will return to North Dakota.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
5. Malcolm Spence, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 43 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Michigan (NCAA): 40 GP, 10-15-25
Spence (6-1, 190) was drafted by the Rangers after three seasons with Erie of the OHL.
The soon-to-be 20-year-old (Sept. 22) will be a sophomore at the University of Michigan after a strong freshman season. He started on the third line and moved into a top-six role on a team that reached the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals.
Spence is focused on gaining more strength in college, and there's the potential of him turning pro after this season.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29