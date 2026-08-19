Top prospects for New York Rangers

1. Alberts Smits, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Jukurit (Liiga): 38 GP, 6-7-13; EHC Munchen (DEL); 5 GP 0-1-1

Smits was the second defenseman taken in the 2026 draft after Daxon Rudolph went to the Buffalo Sabres at No. 4. He is the highest drafted Latvian-born player in NHL history.

In addition to playing in two men's pro leagues, Liiga in Finland and the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany, the 18-year-old was the youngest player to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had two assists in four games.

Smits (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) also led all Latvian defenseman with four points, all assists, in the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

He signed with the Rangers on July 15 and New York's director of player development Tanner Glass said Smits "seems like a guy who can do it all."

The Rangers are leaving open the possibility that Smits can play in the NHL this season, but general manager Chris Drury said they will not rush him just for the sake of getting him into the League.

Projected NHL arrival: This season