Inside look at New York Rangers

Mike Sullivan believes the improvements the New York Rangers targeted heading into this offseason have been made.

"We're certainly a better team on paper," the coach said.

Even if they are, the Rangers face a daunting task to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season after finishing last in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26 (34-39-9).

Unless, of course, the improvements are real, meaning the additions prove impactful, the subtractions get washed out by the continued emergence of a youth brigade, and the most predictable part of it all, the elite goaltending they get from Igor Shesterkin, remains.

"We're looking forward to exploring different combinations for what we think will give us the balance that we need and the balanced production that is so important to helping teams win consistently in this league," Sullivan said. "From that standpoint, I'm real excited about the potential of this team and where we could go."

The Rangers targeted a need to be better at getting out of their defensive zone.

Enter Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, puck-moving defensemen with offensive instincts and defensive awareness who likely will form New York's second defense pair behind the returning Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov.