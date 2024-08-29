Vancouver Canucks fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Vancouver Canucks and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

NHL.com point projection: 98

Miller ranked ninth in the NHL in points last season with 103 (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games and his 40 power-play points tied Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen for sixth. He has at least 99 points in two of his past three seasons and has reached 80 in each season during that span. Miller remains the most valuable fantasy player on Vancouver's roster and can be considered a fringe top 10 overall option in drafts.