Vancouver Canucks fantasy projections for 2024-25

Miller, Hughes, Pettersson early-round standouts for drafts

VAN 32 in 32 Fantasy Hughes

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By Anna Dua
@AnnaNoelleDua NHL.com Fantasy Editor

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Vancouver Canucks and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. J.T. Miller, F

NHL.com point projection: 98

Miller ranked ninth in the NHL in points last season with 103 (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games and his 40 power-play points tied Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen for sixth. He has at least 99 points in two of his past three seasons and has reached 80 in each season during that span. Miller remains the most valuable fantasy player on Vancouver's roster and can be considered a fringe top 10 overall option in drafts.

CGY@VAN: Miller extends the lead to 4-1 with breakaway goal

2. Quinn Hughes, D

NHL.com point projection: 89

Hughes led defenseman in points last season with 92 (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games and ranked 15th among all skaters. He is a top two defenseman option in fantasy and should be viewed as a fringe top 15 overall player in fantasy drafts heading into this season.

3. Elias Pettersson, F

NHL.com point projection: 86

Pettersson had 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games in 2022-23 and last season remained more than a point-per-game player (89 in 82 games) and scored at least 30 goals (34) for the third consecutive season. He should be viewed as a fringe top 25 overall player in drafts.

VAN@PIT: Pettersson scores his second goal of game in overtime

4. Thatcher Demko, G

NHL.com win projection: 37

Demko was tied for the sixth-most wins in the NHL last season (35) despite playing only 51 games. His .918 save percentage was second among goalies who played at least 30. Demko should be viewed as a solidified top 10 goalie option.

5. Brock Boeser, F

NHL.com point projection: 68

Boeser's 40 goals in 81 games were an NHL career-high and tied for 15th last season. His previous best was 29 in 62 games in 2017-18. He has upside playing in Vancouver's top-six forward group with either Miller or Pettersson and should be considered a top 40 forward.

Other VAN players on preseason draft lists:

Deep sleeper candidates: Jake DeBrusk, F (NHL.com point projection: 47); Dakota Joshua, F (NHL.com point projection: 45); Filip Hronek, D (NHL.com point projection: 46)

