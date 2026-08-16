Top prospects for Nashville Predators

2. Wyatt Cullen, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: USNTDP U-18: 40 GP, 16-29-45; USNTDP Juniors: 15 GP, 6-10-16

It was a big year for Cullen (6-1, 184), who in addition to his time with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team played for the United States at the Prospects Challenge (three points in three games) and at the World Junior U-18 Championship (nine points in five games).

The left wing turns 18 on Sept. 8 and is committed to the University of Minnesota this season.

"We were ecstatic to get him at 10," Nichol said. "Hopefully he's the sleeper of the draft just watching him, how he just moves around the ice, how his head's always up, he's looking to make plays. He attacks the inside. He's got a great, great shot. He had an absolutely fantastic showcase this summer in Windsor. Like all these young guys, he has got to get a little bit stronger, but he's in a really good spot in Minnesota playing for that team. I think this sky is the limit for Wyatt, and he's just going to keep getting better and better."

Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29