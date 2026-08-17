New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2026-27

2. Jesper Bratt, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 70

Bratt had 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) in 82 games last season and has had at least 20 goals and 70 points in five straight seasons. The 28-year-old is one of two players to have at least 240 points (242), 70 goals (70), 600 shots on goal (606) and 230 hits (236) since 2023-24 (other: Filip Forsberg). Bratt has also had strong special teams numbers as he has six short-handed points in the past two seasons and 103 power-play points over the past four seasons. Bratt’s consistency, category coverage and exposure to Hughes makes him a fringe top 50 forward in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings at the position for this season.

NHL.com point projection: 80

3. Timo Meier, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 88

Meier, who is an eight-time 20-goal scorer, including 24 last season, has scored at least 20 goals in five straight seasons. Meier’s 44 points in 77 games last season were the fewest he’s had since he had 31 points in 54 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2020-21. However, Meier is a bounce back candidate, as he averaged 18:31 in ice time per game last season, his most in three full seasons with the Devils, but his 8.9 shooting percentage was his lowest mark since 2020-21 (7.7 percent; 10.6 percent for his career). The 29-year-old is averaging 273.6 shots on goal and 139.8 hits per season over his past five seasons and is one of three players with at least 1,300 shots on goal (1,368) and 600 hits (699) over that span (others: Alex Ovechkin, Brady Tkachuk).

NHL.com point projection: 58