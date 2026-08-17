As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five New Jersey Devil players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2026-27
Hughes, Bratt among fringe top 50 forwards; Hamilton among top 25 defensemen
© Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Jack Hughes, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 18
Hughes scored 27 goals in 2025-26 for the third straight season and his 77 points were the most he’s had since 2022-23 (career-high 99 points in 78 games). Hughes was limited to 61 games last season due to injury and has been held to 62 games or fewer in three consecutive seasons. Hughes' fantasy ceiling was on full display after the 2026 Winter Olympics, as he ranked second in the NHL with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 25 games behind only Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (42 points in 24 games). The 25-year-old, who ranks seventh in the NHL in points per game (1.22) since 2022-23, is a fringe top 15 player in NHL.com’s top 250 fantasy rankings, and a potential high-reward target.
NHL.com point projection: 84
2. Jesper Bratt, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 70
Bratt had 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) in 82 games last season and has had at least 20 goals and 70 points in five straight seasons. The 28-year-old is one of two players to have at least 240 points (242), 70 goals (70), 600 shots on goal (606) and 230 hits (236) since 2023-24 (other: Filip Forsberg). Bratt has also had strong special teams numbers as he has six short-handed points in the past two seasons and 103 power-play points over the past four seasons. Bratt’s consistency, category coverage and exposure to Hughes makes him a fringe top 50 forward in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings at the position for this season.
NHL.com point projection: 80
3. Timo Meier, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 88
Meier, who is an eight-time 20-goal scorer, including 24 last season, has scored at least 20 goals in five straight seasons. Meier’s 44 points in 77 games last season were the fewest he’s had since he had 31 points in 54 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2020-21. However, Meier is a bounce back candidate, as he averaged 18:31 in ice time per game last season, his most in three full seasons with the Devils, but his 8.9 shooting percentage was his lowest mark since 2020-21 (7.7 percent; 10.6 percent for his career). The 29-year-old is averaging 273.6 shots on goal and 139.8 hits per season over his past five seasons and is one of three players with at least 1,300 shots on goal (1,368) and 600 hits (699) over that span (others: Alex Ovechkin, Brady Tkachuk).
NHL.com point projection: 58
4. Nico Hischier, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 97
Hischier had 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) last season and has had at least 60 points and 20 goals in five consecutive seasons. Hischier, who has 52 power-play points and 25 power-play goals (11th in NHL) over his past two seasons combined, is one of two players to have at least 60 goals (63), 135 points (135), 90 hits (102) and 120 blocked shots (122) since 2024-25 (other: Matt Boldy). It’s worth noting that the 27-year-old has 22 game-winning goals, five overtime goals, eight short-handed points and 3,671 face-off wins (second in NHL) over his past four seasons. Hischier’s category coverage makes him an undervalued draft target in the middle rounds, especially in leagues with blocked shots and face-off wins.
NHL.com point projection: 68
5. Dougie Hamilton, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 146
Hamilton scored 12 goals last season and has double-digit goals in nine of his past 14 seasons. Hamilton’s 151 goals since 2014-15 ranks fourth among defensemen and his 2,401 shots on goal over that span ranks third at his position. The 33-year-old had 39 points last season, but has hit the 40-point mark in eight of his past 14 seasons. Hamilton was the only defenseman in the NHL last season to have at least 200 shots on goal (203), 80 hits (87) and 70 blocked shots (77). Hamilton is a fringe top 25 defenseman (No. 24) in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings, with upside to finish inside the top 20 at his position.
NHL.com point projection: 46
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Other NJD players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Potential draft bargains: Anthony Mantha, F (point projection: 48); Dawson Mercer, F (point projection: 45)
Deep sleepers: Connor Brown, F (point projection: 48); Evan Rodrigues, F (point projection: 40); Jake Allen, G (win projection: 28)
Breakout candidates: Luke Hughes, D (point projection: 45); Arseny Gritsyuk, F (point projection: 43)
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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