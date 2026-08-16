Inside look at Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators took a different approach this offseason and are hoping it pays off.

After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25, they didn't make any significant moves, banking that the same roster would compete for a playoff spot last season.

The Predators again fell short, which led to an overhaul of their forward group.

Chris MacFarland, hired as general manager June 2 after serving in that role the past four seasons for the Colorado Avalanche, didn't waste time trading for two of his former players, Ross Colton and Jack Drury. Nashville also traded for forwards Mavrik Bourque, Adam Edstrom and Nils Hoglander, and signed Alex Kerfoot in free agency.

Add that to a roster with Stanley Cup champions Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan O'Reilly among others, and it's easy to see why the Predators feel they are not far off from returning to the postseason.

"They have the pieces there that obviously they can win," Colton said. "It's just a matter of building the lineup around that. Obviously, you have the high-end guys that are there in (Stamkos), (Filip) Forsberg, (Roman) Josi, great goaltending, so it's just a matter of building pieces around that."