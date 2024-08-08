Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to NHL.com.

1. Denton Mateychuk, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Moose Jaw (WHL): 52 GP, 17-58-75

Mateychuk (5-foot-11, 188 pounds), who turned 20 on July 12, won the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the Western Hockey League’s defenseman of the year last season. He was also named the league's playoff MVP after getting 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 20 games for Moose Jaw, which won the championship.

Following his season with Moose Jaw, Mateychuk joined Cleveland of the American Hockey League and played in four playoff games, getting three assists and a plus-5 rating.

“He’s very poised,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “You can see his hockey sense is off the charts. The way he passes the puck is like an NHL player.”

However, Waddell said he won't rush him.

“I'm pretty strict about making sure we do the right thing for these young players,” he said. “It's not so bad if he starts the year in the American League.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season