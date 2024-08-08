Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

Mateychuk expected to see time in NHL, Lindstrom likely to continue development after back injury

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to NHL.com.

1. Denton Mateychuk, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Moose Jaw (WHL): 52 GP, 17-58-75

Mateychuk (5-foot-11, 188 pounds), who turned 20 on July 12, won the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the Western Hockey League’s defenseman of the year last season. He was also named the league's playoff MVP after getting 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 20 games for Moose Jaw, which won the championship.

Following his season with Moose Jaw, Mateychuk joined Cleveland of the American Hockey League and played in four playoff games, getting three assists and a plus-5 rating.

“He’s very poised,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “You can see his hockey sense is off the charts. The way he passes the puck is like an NHL player.”

However, Waddell said he won't rush him.

“I'm pretty strict about making sure we do the right thing for these young players,” he said. “It's not so bad if he starts the year in the American League.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Cayden Lindstrom, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 4 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Medicine Hat (WHL): 32 GP, 27-19-46

Lindstrom may have missed a good portion of last season because of a back injury, but the 18-year-old has stated he’s healthy and the Blue Jackets see him as a future mainstay at center along with Adam Fantilli.

However, unlike Fantilli, who was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Lindstrom (6-3, 210) isn't expected to play in the NHL this season, though Blue Jackets director of player development Rick Nash said that should be his goal.

“That’s got to be everyone's mindset who's coming to an NHL training camp,” Nash said. “If you come with the mindset that you'll be back in juniors or back in the minors in a few weeks, then you're probably never going to reach your full potential.”

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

Lindstrom gets drafted, meets Marshawn Lynch in Welcome to the NHL clip

3. Gavin Brindley, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 34 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Columbus (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; Michigan (NCAA): 40 GP, 25-28-53

The 19-year-old made his NHL debut in the Blue Jackets' season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 16 after a stellar sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. He also helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, getting 10 points (six goals, four assists) in seven games.

Brindley's size (5-9, 175) could be a question mark, but he will have a chance to earn more playing time with the Blue Jackets this season.

“You want to make sure these players are ready to play in the NHL and have a meaningful impact for their development,” Nash said.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

4. Jet Greaves, G

How acquired: Signed as free agent on Feb. 20, 2022

2023-24 season: Columbus (NHL): 9 GP, 3-6-0, 3.49 goals-against average, .908 save percentage; Cleveland (AHL): 46 GP, 30-12-4, 2.93 GAA, .910 save percentage, one shutout

The 23-year-old (6-foot, 184) performed well in limited action in the NHL last season, and he could be relied on more this season if Elvis Merzlikins (3.45 GAA, .897 save percentage) struggles again.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

5. Jordan Dumais, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 96 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Halifax (QMJHL): 21 GP, 16-31-47

The 20-year-old underwent surgery to repair a lower abdominal injury on Jan. 11, cutting short his season.

Dumais (5-8, 169) needs to bulk up a bit to earn a spot in Columbus, but he has shown he has plenty of offensive ability. In 2022-23, he had 140 points (54 goals, 86 assists) in 64 games, which was second in the Canadian Hockey League to Connor Bedard, who had 143 (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games for Regina of the Western Hockey League.

“These are 18-, 19-, 20-year-old kids, and if they want to play against full grown men, they're going to have to get stronger all over the ice,” Nash said.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

