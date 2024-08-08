Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top five players on the Columbus Blue Jackets and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Zach Werenski, D

NHL.com point projection: 65

Werenski had an NHL career-high 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 70 games last season after being limited to 13 games in 2022-23. When healthy, Werenski has shown his potential to generate offense (202 shots on goal last season), but his injury concern slightly lowers his fantasy value, making him a fringe top 25 defenseman in drafts.