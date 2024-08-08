Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2024-25

Werenski could be top 25 defenseman; Fantilli should be prioritized in keeper leagues

CBJ 32 in 32 fantasy Fantilli

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top five players on the Columbus Blue Jackets and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Zach Werenski, D

NHL.com point projection: 65

Werenski had an NHL career-high 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 70 games last season after being limited to 13 games in 2022-23. When healthy, Werenski has shown his potential to generate offense (202 shots on goal last season), but his injury concern slightly lowers his fantasy value, making him a fringe top 25 defenseman in drafts.

2. Adam Fantilli, F

NHL.com point projection: 49

He had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games as a rookie last season. Fantilli will benefit from playing in a top-six role, in addition to his spot on their top power-play unit, and should be prioritized in keeper and dynasty leagues as a top 200 player overall in fantasy.

3. Johnny Gaudreau, F

NHL.com point projection: 69

Gaudreau led the Blue Jackets with 60 points (12 goals, 48 assists) in 81 games last season. He had 74 points (21 goals, 53 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23, his first season with Columbus, and is just two seasons removed from setting his NHL career high with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22. Gaudreau has a high fantasy ceiling, so he could be a surprise steal in fantasy drafts.

SJS@CBJ: Gaudreau, Nylander team up to score

4. Boone Jenner, F

NHL.com point projection: 55

He led the Blue Jackets in goals per game last season (0.38; minimum 25 games), scoring 22 in 58 games. Jenner is a well-rounded player that provides good category coverage (119 hits, 74 blocks), making him worth targeting in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.

5. Kirill Marchenko, F

NHL.com point projection: 47

Marchenko led Columbus with 23 goals in 78 games last season after he scored 21 in 59 games as a rookie in 2022-23. Because of his scoring potential, Marchenko is worth taking a flyer on in fantasy drafts and should be monitored in keeper and dynasty leagues as well.

---

Other CBJ players on preseason draft lists:

Sleeper candidate: Sean Monahan, F (point projection: 58)

