NHL EDGE stats for Columbus Blue Jackets

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

1. The Blue Jackets had the fourth-most speed bursts of more than 20 miles per hour (2,023) last season. Center Adam Fantilli ranked in the 91st percentile in the category (180 speed bursts of more than 20 mph) despite being limited to 49 games because of injury.

Even though Columbus missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season, it has a speedy young core, led by Fantilli, Yegor Chinakhov (206 speed bursts of more than 20 mph; 94th percentile) and Kirill Marchenko (142; 84th percentile). Factor in other young talent like forwards Dmitri Voronkov, Kent Johnson (No. 5 pick in 2021 NHL Draft) and prospect Cayden Lindstrom (No. 4 pick in 2024 NHL Draft) and the Blue Jackets’ promising rebuild should yield significant improvement on the ice over the next few seasons.