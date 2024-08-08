NHL EDGE stats for Columbus Blue Jackets

Werenski’s high-danger shots on goal, young core’s speed bursts among highlights

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Director, Senior Fantasy Editor

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

1. The Blue Jackets had the fourth-most speed bursts of more than 20 miles per hour (2,023) last season. Center Adam Fantilli ranked in the 91st percentile in the category (180 speed bursts of more than 20 mph) despite being limited to 49 games because of injury.

Even though Columbus missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season, it has a speedy young core, led by Fantilli, Yegor Chinakhov (206 speed bursts of more than 20 mph; 94th percentile) and Kirill Marchenko (142; 84th percentile). Factor in other young talent like forwards Dmitri Voronkov, Kent Johnson (No. 5 pick in 2021 NHL Draft) and prospect Cayden Lindstrom (No. 4 pick in 2024 NHL Draft) and the Blue Jackets’ promising rebuild should yield significant improvement on the ice over the next few seasons.

2. Defenseman Zach Werenski led the NHL at his position in high-danger shots on goal (24) last season.

Werenski hasn’t played a full season since 2018-19, missing at least 12 games in each of the past five seasons, but he quietly had an NHL career high in points (57 in 70 games; 12th among defensemen) last season. Werenski’s ability to find Grade-A scoring chances more than any other defenseman in the League, even more than all three Norris Trophy finalists (Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, Roman Josi), shows he still has a high ceiling (20 goals in 63 games during 2019-20 season) if he stays healthy.

3. Chinakhov was a standout last season in many EDGE categories, including top skating speed (23.38 mph; 93rd percentile), top shot speed (98.05 mph; 90th percentile), average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.45 miles; 98th percentile); 90-100 mph shots (29; 96th percentile) and mid-range goals (eight; 86th percentile).

The combination of Chinakhov’s skating speed, hard shot and finishing ability, along with the fact that he still has room for a much bigger role in the offense, suggests a breakout season could be on the horizon. The Blue Jackets have veteran forwards in Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner, and they also signed center Sean Monahan to a five-year contract on July 1. Each of those players is worthy of a big role at even strength, but Chinakhov scored 16 goals in 53 games last season, an 82-game pace of 24 goals, meaning he could easily challenge or surpass Marchenko, who led Columbus with 23 goals last season, for the Blue Jackets’ lead in goals this season.

