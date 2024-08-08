3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

1. Where will Patrik Laine play?

The 26-year-old forward has expressed a desire for a fresh start, something general manager Don Waddell said in June the team was willing to try and accomodate, though not at the expense of the organization.

Laine has struggled since being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23, 2021. During his four seasons with Columbus, he has 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) in 174 games. He had 250 points (140 goals, 110 assists) in 306 games with Winnipeg.

Last season was particulary trying for Laine. He fractured his clavicle on Dec. 14, and a little more than a month later, on Jan. 28, he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He finished the season with nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games.

Because Laine wasn’t cleared from the program until July 26, it’s been difficult for Waddell to engage in trade discussions with other teams. He also has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $34.8 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value), which is also an obstacle.

“There’s no options off the table at this point,” Waddell said.