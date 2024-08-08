3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Laine's trade request, Merzlikins' playing time among unknowns

CBJ 32 in 32 questions Merzlikins

© Ben Jackson/Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

1. Where will Patrik Laine play?

The 26-year-old forward has expressed a desire for a fresh start, something general manager Don Waddell said in June the team was willing to try and accomodate, though not at the expense of the organization.

Laine has struggled since being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23, 2021. During his four seasons with Columbus, he has 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) in 174 games. He had 250 points (140 goals, 110 assists) in 306 games with Winnipeg.

Last season was particulary trying for Laine. He fractured his clavicle on Dec. 14, and a little more than a month later, on Jan. 28, he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He finished the season with nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games.

Because Laine wasn’t cleared from the program until July 26, it’s been difficult for Waddell to engage in trade discussions with other teams. He also has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $34.8 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value), which is also an obstacle.

“There’s no options off the table at this point,” Waddell said.

2. Is Elvis Merzlikins the starting goalie?

Although Merzlikins (13-17-8, 3.45 goals-against average, .897 save percentage) improved last season compared to 2022-23 (7-18-2, 4.23 GAA, .876 save percentage), his numbers still weren't where they need to be.

The 30-year-old was unhappy sharing the net with Daniil Tarasov (8-11-3, 3.18 GAA, .908 save percentage) last season, and at one point he confirmed he had asked for a trade. Merzlikins believes he is a No. 1 goalie, and with three seasons remaining on a five-year, $27 million contract ($5.4 million AAV), it's likely he will get another chance to prove that.

3. What is Cole Sillinger's outlook?

Sillinger, who remains a restricted free agent, burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old rookie in 2021-22, getting 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 79 games. He saw his production drop significantly during his second season (11 points in 64 games), which ended with him in the American Hockey League, but he bounced back in 2023-24 and developed into a dependable two-way player, finishing with 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 77 games.

With the signing of Sean Monahan to go along with Adam Fantilli, Sillinger is viewed as the third piece of what should be a strong depth at center, which may enable captain Boone Jenner to move back to his natural position on the wing.

“I did feel like there was some progress,” Sillinger said. “That's kind of my mindset, just always try to improve and always trying to get better.”

