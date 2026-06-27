Carlson rights traded to Hurricanes by Ducks

Carlson is in the last of an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million average annual value) the 36-year-old defenseman signed with the Washington Capitals on June 24, 2018.

The Hurricanes, who won the Stanley Cup this season, have exclusive rights to negotiate with Carlson, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"Like Eric (Tulsky, general manger) mentioned last night, we're always trying to get better, and a move like that is no different," associate GM Darren Yorke told the Hurricanes website. "(We are) trying to make sure that we are always in a position to look at every opportunity to try to get better."

Carlson had 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Ducks and Capitals this season, including 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 games after he was acquired in a trade with Washington on March 5.

He had six assists in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Washington in the first round (No. 27) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Carlson has 785 points (170 goals, 615 assists) in 1,159 regular-season games for the Capitals and Ducks and ranks fifth in points among active defensemen.

Carlson has 84 points (21 goals, 63 assists) in 149 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.