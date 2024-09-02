Hertl excited for chance to chase Cup with Golden Knights

PRAGUE -- Tomas Hertl can’t wait for training camp. The center is healthy and knows what to expect entering his first full season with the Vegas Golden Knights, and he sees a chance to play to his full potential and chase the Stanley Cup.
“I’m really excited,” Hertl said at the NHL European Player Media Tour in his hometown of Prague last week. “I have great summer. Ready to go.”
Hertl was recovering from knee surgery when the Golden Knights acquired him from the San Jose Sharks before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.
His injury and outgoing personality helped him adapt to Vegas after 11 seasons in San Jose. He worked and hung out with captain Mark Stone, who was recovering from a lacerated spleen. He had time to find a house. When his old rivals and new teammates chirped him, he embraced it.
“I enjoy that, chirping each other just for fun,” Hertl said. “You can feel the guys are together -- not just players, but the staff, everybody around it. The feeling in the room was really, really nice. … Even when I got traded, I don’t want to sit there all day and just be kind of behind and listen to all the guys. I want to be in the mix.”
It was a big change. While the Sharks were about to finish last in the NHL, the Golden Knights were the defending Stanley Cup champions and about to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.
“It was just so much fun,” Hertl said. “They won [the Cup in 2023]. They winning. When you’re losing last couple years, you lose six, seven in a row, you know the feeling is not like when you’re winning.”
It wasn’t an easy, immediate adjustment on the ice, though.
Hertl returned late in the regular season, coming off his injury and debuting with a new team at the hardest time of the year. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in six regular-season games and one goal in seven playoff games as the Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round.