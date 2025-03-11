Ovechkin's chase of Gretzky's NHL goals record ‘just unbelievable,’ Selanne says 

ANAHEIM -- Teemu Selanne wasn’t going to miss a chance to see Alex Ovechkin try to move another step closer to history.

The 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee will be in attendance on Tuesday when his former team, the Anaheim Ducks, host Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE).

Ovechkin needs nine more goals to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

“I’m so excited,” Selanne said Tuesday. “Now, something is going to happen that a lot of people thought was untouchable. People have no idea what kind of record we’re talking about right now. Even myself, I’m super excited.

“You see the hype and everybody around the team and the League, they can’t wait for when this is going to happen because this is something really special.”

Selanne should know. He scored 684 goals, which ranks 12th in NHL history, in 1,451 games with the Ducks, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche before he retired at the age of 43 after the 2013-14 season.