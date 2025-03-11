Ovechkin's chase of Gretzky's NHL goals record ‘just unbelievable,’ Selanne says 

ANAHEIM -- Teemu Selanne wasn’t going to miss a chance to see Alex Ovechkin try to move another step closer to history.

The 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee will be in attendance on Tuesday when his former team, the Anaheim Ducks, host Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE).

Ovechkin needs nine more goals to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

“I’m so excited,” Selanne said Tuesday. “Now, something is going to happen that a lot of people thought was untouchable. People have no idea what kind of record we’re talking about right now. Even myself, I’m super excited.

“You see the hype and everybody around the team and the League, they can’t wait for when this is going to happen because this is something really special.”

Selanne should know. He scored 684 goals, which ranks 12th in NHL history, in 1,451 games with the Ducks, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche before he retired at the age of 43 after the 2013-14 season.

Selanne marvels at what Ovechkin is doing in his 20th NHL season The 39-year-old left wing leads Washington and is tied for fourth in the League with 33 goals in 48 games this season despite missing 16 games after fracturing his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.

Ovechkin has already reached 30 goals for the 19th time and appears to be headed toward his 14th 40-goal season, which would increase his NHL-record total.

“When you think about it, if you play 20 seasons, and you average 45 goals, that’s 900 goals,” Selanne said. “It’s just something that so many things have to go right. He got hurt earlier in the year when he was super hot. Super hot. He probably would’ve have had the record by now if he did not get hurt.

“That’s bad luck and that’s what happens in this league, and still he has been putting up those numbers and staying healthy over the years. It’s something that everybody can be very proud of.”

Selanne chatted briefly with Ovechkin before the Capitals’ morning skate on Tuesday and expressed how much he enjoys watching him play -- and score goals.

“I’m very happy for him,” Selanne said. “I’ve always liked him as a player and a person. He’s very energized, happy. I always talk about his passion that I always love the guys that when they score the goals, they’re super excited. Every goal is special for him.

“On the same hand, when he’s on the bench and one of his teammates scores, he’s so excited for the other players. That’s why the teammates have so much respect for him -- because he wants everybody else to have success as well.”

Ovechkin appreciated the kind words from a player he enjoyed competing against.

“It was nice to see him,” Ovechkin said of Selanne. “Obviously, he’s legend and a great human being. I was lucky enough to play against those guys who were superstars back then.”

Although the Ducks would prefer Ovechkin not cut into Gretzky’s lead at their expense, they were looking forward to having an up-close look at history in the making.

“It’s pretty cool,” said rookie forward Sam Colangelo, who turned 23 on Dec. 26. “He was one of my heroes growing up. My age group, we kind of grew up choosing either Ovechkin or Sidney Crosby, and both are incredible. I watched a lot of hockey growing up and any time they were on TV, I couldn’t keep my eyes off it.”

Colangelo noted he has seven NHL goals on his resume, which makes Ovechkin’s total of 886 seem unthinkable.

“I have 880 to go,” he said. “I can’t even imagine scoring that many goals. It’s pretty insane. It just goes to show how good of a player he is.”

This will be the second time Colangelo will play against Ovechkin. It will be the 41st time for Ducks center Ryan Strome, whose younger brother, Dylan Strome, is Ovechkin’s center for the Capitals.

“So, a lot of games against these guys and got to see, unfortunately, a lot of goals against,” Ryan Strome said. “But getting to follow them so closely because of my brother and to see a little bit of a magical season they have going here, it’s pretty special.”

Washington (42-14-8), which has won four in a row, is tied with the Winnipeg Jets for first in the NHL with 92 points. Selanne believes Ovechkin’s record chase is fueling the Capitals, and their success as a team is helping him as well.

“I’m so proud of ‘Ovi’ and what he has done,” Selanne said. “It’s good for the game and everybody. They have 18 games left this year and when he gets hot, he can score [those] nine goals in one week. He is capable of doing that. It’s so funny because Gretzky always said that records are meant to broken, but a lot of people don’t believe that.

“Now, he’s going to break something that people have no idea how hard it is. It’s just unbelievable.”

