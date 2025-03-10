Thriving Capitals feeding off ‘pretty special’ buzz of Ovechkin record chase

ANAHEIM -- Andrew Mangiapane couldn’t contain his excitement.
The Washington Capitals forward had just assisted on Alex Ovechkin’s 885th goal, which came during a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday, and when he joined the on-ice celebration, he could he hear on the microphone Ovechkin was shouting, “I’m a part of history! I’m a part of history! I’m a part of history!”
It was the first time Mangiapane, who joined the Capitals in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 27, 2024, assisted on one of Ovechkin’s goals, but it’s been a common feeling among the Capitals players during his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals.
Although Tom Wilson’s assist on Ovechkin’s 886th -- an empty-net goal in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday that moved him within nine goals of surpassing Gretzky -- wasn’t his first on an Ovechkin goal during their 12 seasons as teammates, he appreciated contributing to his historic chase just as much.
“It’s not about us, but there’s just an excitement in general about everything that’s going on right now with that,” Wilson said Monday at Honda Center, where Ovechkin will continue his chase against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE). “Whether you’re on the bench, whether you’re in the stands, whether you’re in the on ice with him, whether you’re passing him the puck, when that puck goes in the net, everybody is just so excited and it’s such a cool feeling.
“There’s definitely a buzz and the entire hockey world is, obviously, pumped about it and to be able to be in the room with this group, a really close group, and have a front-row seat, that’s pretty special.”