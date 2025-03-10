Thriving Capitals feeding off ‘pretty special’ buzz of Ovechkin record chase

The excitement around Ovechkin’s pursuit of what was once thought to be an unbreakable record has almost overshadowed a highly successful season for the Capitals. But the feel-good stories are undoubtedly linked.

After winning its past four games, Washington (42-14-8) is tied with the Winnipeg Jets for first in the NHL with 92 points. That’s one point more than the Capitals had all last season, when they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

Ovechkin has been a big part of that, leading the Capitals with 33 goals in 48 games this season, which is also tied with Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets for fourth in the NHL. And having a stronger team around Ovechkin has benefited the 39-year-old left wing equally.

“It’s been really cool to see kind of both excelling,” goalie Charlie Lindgren said. “The team being really good, we were kind of talking about it last night, that puts ‘O’ in a good position. He’s been fortunate enough to get a few empty-net goals (eight), which helps with the chase. And it just helps when you’re on a really good team. You’re playing with, obviously, good guys, which he is.

“He’s surrounded by good players, and I think we feed off what he’s doing.”

The dream season for the Capitals would end with Ovechkin getting the nine goals he needs in their final 18 regular-season games to break the goal record followed by a run to the Stanley Cup. But they’re not looking that far ahead.

Ovechkin’s “game-by-game” approach to the record applies to their season as well.

“I don’t know if that’s something we think about going into a game,” defenseman Rasmus Sandin said. “But we’re trying to play as well as we can and win games, and then when Ovi scores, which he seems like he scores on a daily basis no matter what, we maybe get a little bit extra happy.”

The closer Ovechkin gets to the record, there will be more attention on him and the Capitals. They can feel the anticipation growing with each goal he scores.

“It’s a big thing what’s going on right now,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “We try to stay in the moment. I try to stay as present as we possibly can. I’m sure the guys, his linemates, teammates are trying to do the exact same thing, is stay in the moment, worry about the process, goals will look after itself. What do we need to do shift to shift? What do we need to do in this situation?

“But you can feel it without a doubt that it’s getting close.”

The Capitals have started to see it on the road, too. After Ovechkin scored against the Rangers to tie the score at 2-2, some chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” echoed inside Madison Square Garden. More of that could be ahead during this three-game California trip, which also includes visits to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

“People know what’s going on,” Lindgren said. “We’re talking history here and the greatest goal record of all time. The fact that he’s chasing that is special and people appreciate what ‘O’ has done. … Obviously, he’s well on his back nine here, he’s not going to play forever, so who knows how many more games he’s got at MSG or Anaheim here?

“You’ve got to appreciate what you’ve got because once it’s gone, it’s not like he’s going to play here again. So, it’s pretty cool to see the respect and admiration that hockey world has for him.”