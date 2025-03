Here’s one yard sign the neighbors won’t mind.

On Tuesday, Washington Capitals fans can stop by Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena Team Stores to pick up a commemorative lawn sign honoring Alex Ovechkin’s final push towards breaking the NHL all-time goals record.

The team posted a photo of the signs on social media, with Ovechkin’s two sons – Sergei and Ilya – holding up the placards.