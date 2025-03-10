Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky set to head west

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin is headed for Hollywood within single digits of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record.

Ovechkin scored his 886th career goal into an empty net with 1:29 remaining in the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Capital One Arena on Sunday, moving him within nine of breaking Gretzky’s League record of 894. The attention surrounding the 39-year-old left wing’s “GR8 Chase” is about the reach a fever pitch with the Capitals embarking on a three-game California road trip, which will begin at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE).

Washington also visits the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday during a trip where all eyes will be on Ovechkin.

“It's going to be a movie,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said.

What kind of movie?

“Sports documentary,” Carlson said.

Ovechkin wasn’t ready to talk postgame about being ready for his close-up in the state where Gretzky’s impact is still felt. The trade that sent Gretzky from the Edmonton Oilers to Los Angeles in 1988 opened the gateway for the NHL to add expansion teams in Anaheim and San Jose.

And, of course, Gretzky was playing for the Kings when he passed Gordie Howe for what was then the NHL goals record, scoring his 802nd goal against the Vancouver Canucks at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 23, 1994.

The Kings play at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles now, but Ovechkin will still have a chance to climb closer to Gretzky on what used to be his home turf.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing, honestly, that we’re going out to California, because I think (it’s) a good opportunity to get away from home,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “Play three games out there, they’re spaced out as well with days in between, so it will be good to get out there.”