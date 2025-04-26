Lightning back on track with vintage performance against Panthers in Game 3

SUNRISE, Fla. -- There was a kind of stunned feeling after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round series between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, a confusion born of the performance of the Lightning over the first two games. They were a team that had become a trendy pick to go to the Stanley Cup Final -- maybe even win -- facing off against the defending Cup champion, a team that had been wilting down the stretch.

Instead, the Lightning lost the first two games at home by a combined 8-2 score, managing just two goals by a team that had led the NHL in scoring in the regular season (3.56 goals per game), never leading for a single second, and losing Brandon Hagel to a suspension for the next game.

It didn't look good.

But it didn't feel that way in the room. It didn't feel that way to the Lightning.

"You would have never known sitting in the locker room after Game 2 that we were down 0-2," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "And so, riding into this game, it wasn't going to guarantee the result, but I knew damn well how the effort was going to be. And they delivered."

Led by Jake Guentzel's goal and two assists, the Lightning broke out in Game 3 with a 5-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena, cutting their best-of-7 series deficit to 2-1. They improved in just about every facet of the game, their penalty kill coming out of storage, their offense waking up, their physicality asserting itself.

"It's a huge win for our team," Guentzel said. "Gives us some confidence and some life in the series. To go on the road, sometimes it brings everyone together."