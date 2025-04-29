Panthers rally late in 3rd to defeat Lightning in Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round

Florida leads the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game 5 will be in Tampa on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360).

Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves.

Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak each scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for the Lightning, the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic.

The Panthers trailed 2-1 in the third period when Ekblad tied the score 2-2 at 16:13 by getting to a Sam Reinhart rebound in the slot and beating Vasilevskiy over his glove.

Florida then took a 3-2 lead at 16:24 when Seth Jones’ point shot went off Ryan McDonagh's skate and under Vasilevskiy's right arm before bouncing over the goal line.

Verhaeghe scored into the empty net at 18:20 for the 4-2 final.

After a scoreless first in which both teams had six shots on goal, Anton Lundell gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 9:06 of the second.

Brad Marchand outraced a pair of Tampa Bay defensemen into the corner to avoid an icing, got a pass from Eetu Luostarinen and fed Lundell in the slot. The goal was Lundell's first of the series.

The Lightning took a 2-1 lead soon afterward, scoring twice within a span of 11 seconds.

Tampa Bay tied it 1-1 at 12:21 when Chaffee knocked in a rebound off a shot from Emil Lilleberg.

Moments later, the Lightning scored to make it 2-1 at 12:32.

Jake Guentzel won the face-off and got the puck to Cernak, who sent a wrist shot from the right circle off the far post and in.

Tampa Bay played the second half of the game without forward Brandon Hagel. He left the game after being hit along the boards by Ekblad at 11:26 of the second and did not return.

Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola left the game 19 seconds into the third after being given a major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Zemgus Girgensons behind the Florida net.