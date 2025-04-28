Kleven’s confidence growing along with Senators’ hopes entering Game 5 

OTTAWA -- Although his more popular Ottawa Senators teammates grabbed the headlines in their Game 4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which kept their season alive, Tyler Kleven is every bit a reason why they are still playing in the Eastern Conference First Round.
Sure, Linus Ullmark's desperation saves during a four-minute penalty kill in overtime and Jake Sanderson’s long range, game-winning wrist shot were the standout highlights in a 4-3 win for the Senators in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. But before Sanderson scored with 2:18 remaining in the first overtime, Kleven, a depth defenseman in his first full season with Ottawa, jumped up in the play, nearly lifted a nifty backhand over Anthony Stolarz’s left shoulder, and gathered the rebound that ultimately made its way back to Sanderson.
It gave life to the Senators, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-7 series and will try to keep their season alive again on Tuesday in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS, ESPN).
On the play that helped set up Sanderson’s OT goal, Kleven showed the same kind of confidence he did on his solo breakout that led to Brady Tkachuk’s game-tying goal at 11:22 of the third period in Game 3, and his shot-pass in Game 2 that set up Adam Gaudette's tip-in that tied it with 5:13 remaining in regulation.
“I think his game is really growing,” Senators coach Travis Green said after Game 4. “And it’s taken off probably since Christmas, just steadily.”