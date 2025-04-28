Kleven’s confidence growing along with Senators’ hopes entering Game 5 

Young defensemen could be key with Ottawa facing elimination by Maple Leafs again

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Although his more popular Ottawa Senators teammates grabbed the headlines in their Game 4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which kept their season alive, Tyler Kleven is every bit a reason why they are still playing in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Sure, Linus Ullmark's desperation saves during a four-minute penalty kill in overtime and Jake Sanderson’s long range, game-winning wrist shot were the standout highlights in a 4-3 win for the Senators in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. But before Sanderson scored with 2:18 remaining in the first overtime, Kleven, a depth defenseman in his first full season with Ottawa, jumped up in the play, nearly lifted a nifty backhand over Anthony Stolarz’s left shoulder, and gathered the rebound that ultimately made its way back to Sanderson.

It gave life to the Senators, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-7 series and will try to keep their season alive again on Tuesday in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS, ESPN).

On the play that helped set up Sanderson’s OT goal, Kleven showed the same kind of confidence he did on his solo breakout that led to Brady Tkachuk’s game-tying goal at 11:22 of the third period in Game 3, and his shot-pass in Game 2 that set up Adam Gaudette's tip-in that tied it with 5:13 remaining in regulation.

“I think his game is really growing,” Senators coach Travis Green said after Game 4. “And it’s taken off probably since Christmas, just steadily.”

TOR@OTT, Gm4: Sanderson whips in overtime winner to keep Senators alive

At the time he was selected with the No. 44 pick by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft, Kleven was a stay-at-home defenseman with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, laying out opponents with massive open-ice hits and wiring slap shots past goaltenders from the point.

That physically assertive aspect of Kleven’s game is still his best feature, and it’s something Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz was reminded of when, skating in on the forecheck late in the first period of Game 4, he fell, literally, victim to a thunderous reverse-hit from the 6-foot-5, 221-pound giant.

"I play a certain style that maybe in playoffs, like, I can be more physical,” Kleven said before Monday. “That's just my style of play, just simple, hard, fast. That's just how I like to play, and, I mean, I guess that's more of a playoff style."

Still, in his first few years with the Senators, Kleven has slowly but surely added to his offensive repertoire. And as Green explained, progress has been made through some tough love.

"I think sometimes the habits of players, the focus for a player from day to day when they come out of college or junior, can vary,” Green said. “You know, some players come right to the NHL, some have to learn the hard way in the American League, and I think as coaches we've got to pick and choose how we develop [players].

“That's a big part of the NHL now, developing young players. You know, he's a guy that I've probably treated differently than [Thomas Chabot], being very demanding of him whether it was being late for a meeting or not quite focused in a meeting or where every detail matters, and making him accountable to his play, yet still playing him."

And the 23-year-old admits the approach from Green, who is in his first season as Senators coach, has paid off.

“It's all for the right reason,” Kleven said. “He's definitely given me a hard time at times, but he's been a great coach to me this year and I think that he's helped my game grow a little bit."

TOR@OTT, Gm3: Tkachuk fires it in to tie the game at 2

Also instrumental in his development, Kleven and Green agree, has been assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner, who was a journeyman defenseman for 10 NHL seasons from 1995-2010.

"'Baumer' has worked with me so much, letting me play my game on the ice and giving me a little bit of a leash at times," Kleven said. "We work together every day after practice and just work on little details, and I think over the course of 82 games, you get better in some areas. I think him helping me out has been beneficial.”

Said Green: “'Baumer' has done a great job helping him, teaching him, working with him emotionally, making sure he doesn't lose his confidence, yet still being demanding and kind of try to fast-track him the best way we can without making sure a player doesn't lose his confidence."

Playing in their first Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017, the Senators are actively balancing an innate, impatient desire to win immediately with the necessity of their young core’s evolution. But the coach believes they go hand in hand.

"That's not challenging, that's part of [it],” Green said. “I think when I took this job I knew exactly where the team was at, and we're still wanting to win and trying to win, and still, the exciting part is that the players are still young and developing."

The Senators know the 3-1 series deficit they’re facing could easily be flipped right now (they lost Games 2 and 3 in overtime). Instead, their season will be on the line again Tuesday. They are hopeful, no doubt, and momentum often plays a factor in the postseason. Win another and who knows what could happen.

"Just the atmosphere and style of play and everything, it’s just been such a fun experience so far,” Kleven said. “We're just trying to claw our way back at this point.”

