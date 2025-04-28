Kleven’s confidence growing along with Senators’ hopes entering Game 5 

At the time he was selected with the No. 44 pick by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft, Kleven was a stay-at-home defenseman with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, laying out opponents with massive open-ice hits and wiring slap shots past goaltenders from the point.

That physically assertive aspect of Kleven’s game is still his best feature, and it’s something Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz was reminded of when, skating in on the forecheck late in the first period of Game 4, he fell, literally, victim to a thunderous reverse-hit from the 6-foot-5, 221-pound giant.

"I play a certain style that maybe in playoffs, like, I can be more physical,” Kleven said before Monday. “That's just my style of play, just simple, hard, fast. That's just how I like to play, and, I mean, I guess that's more of a playoff style."

Still, in his first few years with the Senators, Kleven has slowly but surely added to his offensive repertoire. And as Green explained, progress has been made through some tough love.

"I think sometimes the habits of players, the focus for a player from day to day when they come out of college or junior, can vary,” Green said. “You know, some players come right to the NHL, some have to learn the hard way in the American League, and I think as coaches we've got to pick and choose how we develop [players].

“That's a big part of the NHL now, developing young players. You know, he's a guy that I've probably treated differently than [Thomas Chabot], being very demanding of him whether it was being late for a meeting or not quite focused in a meeting or where every detail matters, and making him accountable to his play, yet still playing him."

And the 23-year-old admits the approach from Green, who is in his first season as Senators coach, has paid off.

“It's all for the right reason,” Kleven said. “He's definitely given me a hard time at times, but he's been a great coach to me this year and I think that he's helped my game grow a little bit."