Lightning begin building new legacy without Stamkos

BRANDON, Fla. -- Jon Cooper is ready to move forward but admitted that no one on the Tampa Bay Lightning can replace Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million ($8 million average annual value) contract with the Nashville Predators on July 1 after playing his first 16 NHL seasons with the Lightning, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft. Stamkos, who had been Tampa Bay's captain since 2014, is the franchise's all-time leader in points (1,137), goals (555), power-play goals (214) and games played (1,082), and helped it win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

"Let’s cut this off right away, nobody’s replacing 'Stammer,'" the Lightning coach said. "He’s created this legacy here."

The Lightning did, however, make a major move this offseason, acquiring forward Jake Guentzel in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on June 30 before signing him to a seven year, $63 million contract ($9 million AAV) the next day. Guentzel has 491 points (227 goals, 264 assists) in 520 regular-season games with the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2017.

Although Cooper praised Guentzel's abilities as a player, he also added that he should not be considered a replacement for anyone.

"I think that’s unfair to say," Cooper said. "Jake’s coming here to create his own legacy. I’ve just been on the ice for one practice and it’s eye-opening to see how good he was and his hockey sense and how he knows where to be."

Guentzel started camp on the top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.

“You know, he’s playing with a couple of good players, and quite frankly, it’s hard to play with really good players at times," Cooper said. "But you can tell he’s done that and he fits right in. You can tell he’s got some special skills and he’s got a special mind.”