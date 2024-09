The Tampa Bay Lighting are celebrating their new captain with a round of a-paws.

The team released a special collection featuring Victor Hedman’s dog, Harry, after the veteran defenseman was named the 11th captain in franchise history on Tuesday.

A graphic of the French Bulldog in a Lightning jersey sitting next to the letter “C” is featured on a T-shirt, puck and can cooler in the collection. Fans can also purchase a sweatshirt, necklace or sticker of Harry in his Lightning gear.