Knies proves to be difference-maker for Maple Leafs in Game 1

Forward playing with 'a lot of confidence,' scores game-winning goal against Panthers

Knies Celly

© Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Chris Tanev called him a "pit bull with some nice hands.”

Joseph Woll referred to him as a “horse.”

There were plenty of compliments coming the way of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies after he scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal in a 5-4 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

In the end, perhaps the best description of Knies is a simple one.

He’s a difference-maker.

At 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, the 22-year-old power forward has always been a unique mixture of hustle and muscle. It’s only been in the past few months that he’s begun to scratch the surface of just what an impact player he can be, as was the case on Monday.

Indeed, his spectacular highlight-reel goal helped the Maple Leafs hold on and grab a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. Game 2 will be here on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

FLA@TOR, Gm 1: Knies fires a backhand over Bobrovsky to extend the Maple Leafs lead in the 3rd

In the process, he has turned coach Craig Berube into a fan. And deservedly so.

“I mentioned it this morning when I was asked by someone what makes Knies so special, I said his hands,” Berube said. “I mean, he’s got great hands in tight. I didn’t know that when I first came in here.

“You know, you see the power and the skating and the physicality and that sort of stuff, but the hands are really good in tight. That was a great example of it with the goal he scored.”

Knies, who also had an assist in the win, has five points (four goals, one assist) in seven games this postseason. He is second on the team in goals, one behind William Nylander, who scored twice in Game 1, and tied for fourth in points.

When asked about the move he used to beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and give the Maple Leafs a 5-3 lead at 14:00 of the third period, he said he relied on past experience.

“I just wanted to go up high on his glove side,” Knies said. “We’ve done a lot of video, and I thought that, after I got one on him earlier in the season, I just wanted to elevate it.”

Much like the way he’s done with his game this season, one that saw him establish career highs in goals (29), assists (29) and points (58) while primarily playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

“First off, I think playing with the guys I do brings me a lot of confidence,” he said. “I learned a lot from those guys. Their leadership and playmaking, it’s contagious. So, a lot of credit goes to those two.

“But yeah, I think finding the back of the net has given me a lot of confidence right now, and I just want to keep doing that and keep playing my simple game.”

One that continues to produce in big moments for the Maple Leafs.

