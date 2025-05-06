Knies proves to be difference-maker for Maple Leafs in Game 1

TORONTO -- Chris Tanev called him a "pit bull with some nice hands.”
Joseph Woll referred to him as a “horse.”
There were plenty of compliments coming the way of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies after he scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal in a 5-4 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.
In the end, perhaps the best description of Knies is a simple one.
He’s a difference-maker.
At 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, the 22-year-old power forward has always been a unique mixture of hustle and muscle. It’s only been in the past few months that he’s begun to scratch the surface of just what an impact player he can be, as was the case on Monday.
Indeed, his spectacular highlight-reel goal helped the Maple Leafs hold on and grab a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. Game 2 will be here on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).