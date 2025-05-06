'NHL Trophy Case' documentary series returns Tuesday

3 episodes will air on NHL Network, Sportsnet, showing history of League’s awards

NHL_Trophy_Case_title_slate
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORKNHL Trophy Case, the documentary series program showcasing the unique origin stories, intricately detailed trophy designs and histories of the League’s most storied awards, returns tonight on NHL Network and Sportsnet. Produced by NHL Productions, each of the three 30-minute episodes features anecdotes from NHL Players, Alumni, hockey historians, and long-time hockey journalists providing viewers with meaningful insights on each award.

Episode one, which originally aired last year, highlights the Hart Memorial Trophy (most valuable player), the Vezina Trophy (most outstanding goaltender), and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (sportsmanship combined with elite on-ice ability). The first episode will air on SN1 at 3:30 p.m. ET and at 7:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

Episode two, which spotlights the Art Ross Trophy (scoring champion), Frank J. Selke Trophy (top defensive forward) and Calder Memorial Trophy (outstanding rookie), will air at 6 p.m. ET on SN1 and 8 p.m. ET on NHL Network. The third and final episode in the series highlights the James Norris Memorial Trophy (top defenseman), Ted Lindsay Award (“most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow players) and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (goal-scoring leader) and will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on SN1 and 8:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

All three episodes are available on demand at ESPN+ and NHL YouTube. NHL Trophy Case is produced by Emmy-winning EP Tom Cohen, in association with NHL Productions.

 NHL Trophy Case Air Dates & Times

Episode

Network

Air Date/Time (All Times ET)

Episode 1

SN1

May 6, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Network

May 6, 7:30 p.m.

Episode 2

SN1

May 6, 6 p.m.

NHL Network

May 6, 8 p.m.

Episode 3

SN1

May 6, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Network

May 6, 8:30 p.m.

The series is part of Tuesday’s lineup of hockey action, highlighted by the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round doubleheader featuring Carolina Hurricanes-Washington Capitals (7 p.m., ESPN, SN, TVAS) and Vegas Golden Knights-Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m., SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN).

