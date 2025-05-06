Stolarz leaves Game 1 in 2nd period for Maple Leafs

Goalie was replaced by Woll, who hadn't played since April 17

tor-stolarz-injury

© Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Anthony Stolarz left midway through the second period for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

The Maple Leafs announced early in the third period that Stolarz was being evaluated and would not return.

Stolarz had stopped eight of the nine shots he faced before leaving the game at 10:14 of the second. He was replaced by Joseph Woll, who hadn't played since April 17.

Prior to his departure, Stolarz had his mask dislodged from his head on two separate occasions.

The first came at 5:08 of the first period when a shot from Panthers forward Sam Reinhart struck him high up. Play was immediately stopped while Stolarz adjusted the straps on his mask.

The second occurred at 7:16 of the second when the arm of Panthers forward Sam Bennett made contact with Stolarz’s head during a scramble in front of the net.

During the next television time out, Stolarz was seen throwing up at Toronto's bench. It was at that point that the Maple Leafs made the goaltending switch.

Stolarz, who backed up Sergei Bobrovsky during the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup last season, has started all seven games for the Maple Leafs this postseason. He went 4-2 with a 2.21 goals-against average and .901 save percentage against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Woll was 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 42 games (41 starts) during the regular season. He is 3-2 with a 1.78 GAA and .933 save percentage in seven career playoff games (four starts).

