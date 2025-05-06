Nylander, Maple Leafs hold off Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

Matthew Knies and Chris Tanev each had a goal and an assist, and Max Pacioretty and Jake McCabe each had two assists for the Maple Leafs, who are the first seed from the Atlantic Division.

Anthony Stolarz made eight saves on nine shots for Toronto before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury at 10:12 of the second period. Joseph Woll made 17 saves in relief.

Stolarz appeared to take an arm to the head at 7:16 from Florida forward Sam Bennett, who attempted to cut out from behind the net. Stolarz remained in the game before leaving at the next television timeout.

Game 2 will be in Toronto on Wednesday (7p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen scored, and Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe each had two assists for the Panthers, who are the third seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

Nylander gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead 33 seconds into the first period. He collected a pass at the blue line that went along the boards from Pacioretty, who was behind the net, before skating to the bottom of the right face-off circle and scoring low glove side.

Nylander’s second goal of the period extended it to 2-0 at 12:51. He got to a rebound in the slot after Bobrovsky made a left pad save on Oliver Ekman-Larsson and shot over his glove from just above the top of the goal crease.

Seth Jones cut it to 2-1 at 16:57. Toronto took a bench minor penalty for too many men on the ice while on the power play, resulting in a 47-second power play for the Panthers on which Jones scored high blocker from the high slot.

Morgan Rielly responded 19 seconds later on the next shift, pushing it to 3-1 when he carried the puck on a 2-on-1 with John Tavares and shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker from the left hash marks.

Tanev made it 4-1 at 7:50 of the second period after his shot from the point bounced on the ice in the slot and hopped over Bobrovsky’s right pad.

Luostarinen cut it to 4-2 at 1:39 of the third period when he redirected a pass at the top of the goal crease from Anton Lundell with a one-handed deflection.

Uvis Balinskis made it 4-3 at 4:30, taking a pass at the blue line from Nate Schmidt before skating to the left face-off dot and shooting over Woll’s glove.

Knies extended it to 5-3 at 14:00 when he deked to the backhand and shot over Bobrovsky’s glove on a breakaway.

Bennett cut it to 5-4 at 18:05 after his shot from the left dot deflected off Brandon Carlo's stick and over Woll's shoulder.