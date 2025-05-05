Fleury bids final farewell to NHL after 22 seasons

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marc-Andre Fleury is now a former NHL goalie, something that is still sinking in for the 40-year-old.

The goalie’s career came to an end after 22 seasons in the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. The three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017) is second all-time in victories (575), games played (1,051) and time on ice (60,669:03).

“I had a little time maybe in my car after (Game 6), driving home by myself and had a little time to reflect,” Fleury said Monday. “Just, I don’t know, still a little unbelievable that it’s over. Twenty years went by so quick, right?

“I love my teammates, I love my team here too. I thought the guys played so well in the playoffs and gave a good run. Vegas is one of the best teams in the League, and we all believed we could come back and have a chance there. I don’t know. It’s like, you know it’s coming, right? I knew it’s coming, but it’s still sad when it happens for real.”

Fleury finished his last regular season 14-9-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games (22 starts) for the Wild, upping his career totals to 575-339-97 in 1,051 games (1,017 starts) with a 2.60 GAA, a .912 save percentage and 76 shutouts.

But for Fleury, it’s not his stats or Stanley Cup championships he’s most proud of.

“I think having the respect of my teammates is very important to me,” he said. “I always want to win, and I try to battle in practice and games, trying to win also. I think for me that’s something very important because you go everyday you see them, every day you try to win with them, and if you can have their respect, and from your peers, I think that means a lot to me.”