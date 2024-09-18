Hedman named Lightning captain, replaces Stamkos

Victor Hedman was named captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old defenseman replaces Steven Stamkos, who held the title from 2014 to 2024 before he signed a four-year, $32 million contract (average annual value of $8 million) with the Nashville Predators on July 1.

"At the end of the day, I've been one of the oldest guys on the team for a while now," Hedman said during the North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas. "I look at myself as a leader even though I wasn't wearing a 'C.'

"'Stammer' was really good at allowing everyone to chip in. We had this open room where obviously he was wearing the C, but he was very inclusive in leadership stuff. I've learned from a lot of great leaders with him, (Martin St. Louis), (Vincent Lecavalier). I look at myself, I've worn an 'A' for a long time, so I see myself as a leader regardless, so we'll cross that bridge when it comes to that."

Hedman is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning (2020, '21). He's first in team history among defensemen in games (1,052), points (728), power-play points (259), short-handed points (14), overtime goals (eight), game-winning goals (28), shots on goal (2,241), hits (1,132), blocked shots (1,613) and takeaways (529). He is one of three players (Lecavalier, Stamkos) and the first defenseman to play 1,000 games with Tampa Bay, reaching the milestone in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Dec. 4, 2023.

Hedman debuted for the Lightning in 2009-10, one season after Stamkos, and learned a lot from Tampa Bay's previous captain in more than 10 seasons playing together.

"He is such a good speaker, but what really sticks out the most is his timing and knowing when to push certain buttons, [knowing] what the team needs," Hedman said. "He was always the first guy to step up and tell the team that he needed to be better. He's just such an honest guy.

"Even though we're the same age, he's a guy I looked up to throughout my career so far. When I look at him and you say the word 'captain,' he's probably the first guy that's going to pop up in a lot of people's heads because he is just a tremendous leader. His ability to bounce back from tough injuries, because he's gone through a lot of those, and just his determination to come back shows a lot. Just a great human being and a great leader.

Forward Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Ryan McDonagh will be alternates.

"We are thrilled to have Victor leading our team as the 11th captain in franchise history," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "Victor is a cornerstone player that is extremely well respected by his teammates, coaches and peers across the NHL.

"Over the past 15 seasons, he has been a world-class representative for our organization both on and off the ice. Victor embodies what it means to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and is more than ready for this exciting opportunity. We are looking forward to watching him flourish in his new role as we continue to work towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup."

Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as most valuable player of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2018 Norris Trophy awarded to the best in the NHL at his position and is a five-time Norris finalist. The No. 2 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. scored 10 goals in the 2020 playoffs most by a defenseman since Brian Leetch of the New York Rangers scored 11 in 1994. Hedman averaged 26:20 of ice time in 2020, the most of any player who got as far as the second round. He holds nearly every playoff record in Lightning history.

There are four teams in the NHL without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken, and Utah Hockey Club. Earlier on Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks named Nick Foligno captain.