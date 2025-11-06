Super 16: Makar of Avalanche, Bobrovsky of Panthers among potential future of Hall of Famers

15. Edmonton Oilers (6-5-4)
Total points: 44
Last week: No. 14
"Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl still have a lot of hockey left in them, but once their careers come to an end both will likely end up in the Hockey Hall of Fame. McDavid should be a first-ballot inductee, becoming the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,100 points with two assists in a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. McDavid did it in his 726th game and only Wayne Gretzky (464), Mario Lemieux (550), and Mike Bossy (725) have reached the milestone faster. All three are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Draisaitl is a four-time 50-goal scorer, has surpassed 100-points in six seasons and is expected to reach 1,000 career points this season. He's already the highest-scoring German-born player in NHL history and by the time he is finished playing -- currently in the first of an eight-year contract with the Oilers -- will be among the highest scoring European-born players." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
16. Florida Panthers (6-6-1)
Total points: 21
Last week: No. 13
"Buckle up, because this one is loaded. The Panthers have three Hall of Fame locks in goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, and forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand. If they retired after this season, they'd be in the Class of 2029. Bobrovsky is 10th all-time in wins (435) with a career 2.58 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 50 shutouts in 764 games. He's a two-time Vezina Trophy winner and a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Barkov is the Panthers' all-time leading scorer with 782 points (286 goals, 496 assists) in 804 games. He's a three-time Selke Trophy winner and a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Marchand has 993 points (431 goals, 562 assists) in 1,112 games between the Boston Bruins and Panthers. He won the Cup in 2011 with the Bruins and last season with the Panthers. He is 11th in the NHL in scoring since 2016-17 with 704 points (278 goals, 426 assists) in 658 games. Matthew Tkachuk is trending toward the Hall of Fame with his 636 points (240 goals, 396 assists) in 642 games, including 254 points (88 goals, 166 assists) in 211 games with the Panthers. He leads the Panthers with 69 points in the playoffs the past three years. He's also a two-time Stanley Cup winner. Sam Reinhart is an interesting one. He has been trending toward the Hall since arriving in Florida, putting up 166 goals and 331 points in 334 games, including a team-high 29 goals in 66 playoff games the past three years. And, yes, he's a two-time Cup winner. Oh, and coach Paul Maurice should be in the Hall of Fame, and general manager Bill Zito is trending there." -- Rosen
Dropped out from last week: Washington Capitals (No. 11), Chicago Blackhawks (No. 15)
Others receiving points: Capitals 14, Columbus Blue Jackets 13, Los Angeles Kings 10, Philadelphia Flyers 6, New York Rangers 2, New York Islanders 1, Blackhawks 1
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Montreal Canadiens; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Winnipeg Jets; 7. Utah Mammoth; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Anaheim Ducks; 10. Seattle Kraken; 11. Pittsburgh Penguins; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Edmonton Oilers
JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Anaheim Ducks; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Pittsburgh Penguins; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. Seattle Kraken
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Montreal Canadiens; 3. Anaheim Ducks; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Utah Mammoth; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Seattle Kraken; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Pittsburgh Penguins; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Tampa Bay Lightning
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Montreal Canadiens; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Anaheim Ducks; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Utah Mammoth; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Seattle Kraken; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Pittsburgh Penguins; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. Toronto Maple Leafs; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
TOM GULITTI
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Anaheim Ducks; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Seattle Kraken; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Pittsburgh Penguins; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Toronto Maple Leafs; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Washington Capitals
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Utah Mammoth; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Anaheim Ducks; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Pittsburgh Penguins; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Chicago Blackhawks
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Montreal Canadiens; 11. Washington Capitals; 12. Anaheim Ducks; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs
TRACEY MYERS
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Montreal Canadiens; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Utah Mammoth; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Pittsburgh Penguins; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Anaheim Ducks; 12. Seattle Kraken; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. New York Islanders
BILL PRICE
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Montreal Canadiens; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Detroit Red Wings; 6. Utah Mammoth; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Anaheim Ducks; 13. Florida Panthers; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Utah Mammoth; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. Seattle Kraken; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins
DAN ROSEN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Utah Mammoth; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Anaheim Ducks; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. Pittsburgh Penguins; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Edmonton Oilers
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Montreal Canadiens; 5. Pittsburgh Penguins; 6. Utah Mammoth; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. New Jersey Devils; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. Anaheim Ducks; 12. Seattle Kraken; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. New York Rangers
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Utah Mammoth; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Anaheim Ducks; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Seattle Kraken; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Washington Capitals
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Montreal Canadiens; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Detroit Red Wings; 6. Pittsburgh Penguins; 7. Seattle Kraken; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Anaheim Ducks; 10. Vegas Golden Knights; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Dallas Stars; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Carolina Hurricanes; 16. New York Rangers
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Montreal Canadiens; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Winnipeg Jets; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. Anaheim Ducks; 11. Pittsburgh Penguins; 12. Seattle Kraken; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Edmonton Oilers