Super 16: Hellebuyck, Shesterkin, Swayman top goalie power rankings

"There is no doubt that Georgiev is an absolute workhorse. He started 62 of the Avalanche's 82 games last season, two fewer than Saros did for the Predators. Since becoming the Avalanche's No. 1 goalie in 2022-23, he has started 124 games, tied for second in the NHL with Hellebuyck and three behind Saros. He had 40 wins in 2022-23, good for a first-place tie with Ullmark, then with the Bruins, and last season he led the NHL outright with 38 wins. Now, a lot of that has to do with the team that plays in front of him, of course. But still, he's in there night after night. His save percentage dropped from .919 two seasons ago to .897 last season, which is a bit concerning. But still, he's a top-10 goalie in the NHL, which is why I ranked him No. 9." -- Price
"The Sabres have a No. 1 goalie in Luukkonen, which means now they have a chance to break the playoff drought that reached 13 seasons in 2023-24. Luukkonen, who was No. 11 on my Super 16, established himself as Buffalo's No. 1 last season when he was 27-22-4 with a 2.57 GAA, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 54 games. The Sabres did not drive possession or offense, leaving them vulnerable defensively, but Luukkonen stepped up. He signed a five-year, $23.75 million contract ($4.75 million average annual value) on July 24. He has to build on last season for he and Buffalo to be taken seriously, but he set the bar higher than a Sabres goalie has since Ryan Miller. He's 25 and he's 6-foot-5. He's coming into his prime. It's his time." -- Rosen
"I had Lindgren 10th on my list after he supplanted Darcy Kuemper as the Capitals' No. 1 goalie and was one of the main reasons they qualified for the playoffs as the second wild card in the Eastern Conference last season. Lindgren's emergence led to Kuemper being traded to the Los Angeles Kings for center Pierre-Luc Dubois during the offseason. The 30-year-old established NHL career-highs in games (50), wins (25-16-7) and shutouts (tied for League lead with six), with a 2.67 GAA and .911 save percentage. With Washington having a slim margin for error to reach the playoffs, Lindgren started 19 of its final 22 regular-season games and was 12-6-2 with a 2.39 GAA, .919 save percentage and three shutouts." -- Gulitti
Others receiving points: Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken, 12; Connor Ingram, Utah Hockey Club, 9; Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, 9; Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights, 6; Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes, 5; Cam Talbot, Detroit Red Wings, 5; Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes, 4; Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks, 4; Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs, 2; Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild, 2; Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders, 2; Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild, 1; John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks, 1
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED ’EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Igor Shesterkin; 2. Connor Hellebuyck; 3. Juuse Saros; 4. Jeremy Swayman; 5. Jake Oettinger; 6. Ilya Sorokin; 7. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 8. Thatcher Demko; 9. Jacob Markstrom; 10. Sergei Bobrovsky; 11. Linus Ullmark; 12. Alexandar Georgiev; 13. Stuart Skinner; 14. Joey Daccord; 15. Filip Gustavsson; 16. Jordan Binnington
JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT
1. Igor Shesterkin; 2. Connor Hellebuyck; 3. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 4. Jeremy Swayman; 5. Juuse Saros; 6. Thatcher Demko; 7. Jake Oettinger; 8. Sergei Bobrovsky; 9. Ilya Sorokin; 10. Stuart Skinner; 11. Linus Ullmark; 12. Jacob Markstrom; 13. Jordan Binnington; 14. Connor Ingram; 15. Charlie Lindgren; 16. Alexandar Georgiev
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Sergei Bobrovsky; 2. Connor Hellebuyck; 3. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 4. Thatcher Demko; 5. Jeremy Swayman; 6. Jordan Binnington; 7. Igor Shesterkin; 8. Linus Ullmark; 9. Juuse Saros; 10. Jake Oettinger; 11. Stuart Skinner; 12. Ilya Sorokin; 13. Alexandar Georgiev; 14. Jacob Markstrom; 15. Joey Daccord; 16. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
TOM GULITTI
1. Connor Hellebuyck; 2. Igor Shesterkin; 3. Thatcher Demko; 4. Sergei Bobrovsky; 5. Jeremy Swayman; 6. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 7. Juuse Saros; 8. Linus Ullmark; 9. Jake Oettinger; 10. Charlie Lindgren; 11. Ilya Sorokin; 12. Connor Ingram; 13. Jordan Binnington; 14. Jacob Markstrom; 15. Adin Hill; 16. Joey Daccord
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Connor Hellebuyck; 2. Igor Shesterkin; 3. Jeremy Swayman; 4. Jake Oettinger; 5. Juuse Saros; 6. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 7. Sergei Bobrovsky; 8. Ilya Sorokin; 9. Thatcher Demko; 10. Linus Ullmark; 11. Jacob Markstrom; 12. Jordan Binnington; 13. Logan Thompson; 14. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen; 15. Pyotr Kochetkov; 16. Joey Daccord
TRACEY MYERS
1. Sergei Bobrovsky; 2. Thatcher Demko; 3. Connor Hellebuyck; 4. Igor Shesterkin; 5. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 6. Jeremy Swayman; 7. Linus Ullmark; 8. Ilya Sorokin; 9. Stuart Skinner; 10. Jake Oettinger; 11. Charlie Lindgren; 12. Juuse Saros; 13. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen; 14. Pyotr Kochetkov; 15. Jacob Markstrom; 16. Cam Talbot
BILL PRICE
1. Igor Shesterkin; 2. Connor Hellebuyck; 3. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 4. Jeremy Swayman; 5. Ilya Sorokin; 6. Juuse Saros; 7. Sergei Bobrovsky; 8. Thatcher Demko; 9. Alexandar Georgiev; 10. Jake Oettinger; 11. Stuart Skinner; 12. Jacob Markstrom; 13. Jordan Binnington; 14. Joey Daccord; 15. Linus Ullmark; 16. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Connor Hellebuyck; 2. Sergei Bobrovsky; 3. Jake Oettinger; 4. Thatcher Demko; 5. Jeremy Swayman; 6. Igor Shesterkin; 7. Jusse Saros; 8. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 9. Jordan Binnington; 10. Alexandar Georgiev; 11. Ilya Sorokin; 12. Charlie Lindgren; 13. Linus Ullmark; 14. Jacob Markstrom; 15. Joey Daccord; 16. Connor Ingram
DAN ROSEN
1. Igor Shesterkin; 2. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 3. Jeremy Swayman; 4. Connor Hellebuyck; 5. Juuse Saros; 6. Sergei Bobrovsky; 7. Jake Oettinger; 8. Thatcher Demko; 9. Linus Ullmark; 10. Ilya Sorokin; 11. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen; 12. Jordan Binnington; 13. Stuart Skinner; 14. Jacob Markstrom; 15. Adin Hill; 16. John Gibson
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Igor Shesterkin; 2. Connor Hellebuyck; 3. Jeremy Swayman; 4. Juuse Saros; 5. Thatcher Demko; 6. Sergei Bobrovsky; 7. Jake Oettinger; 8. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 9. Ilya Sorokin; 10. Alexandar Georgiev; 11. Jacob Markstrom; 12. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen; 13. Stuart Skinner; 14. Frederik Andersen; 15. Joseph Woll; 16. Linus Ullmark
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Igor Shesterkin; 2. Connor Hellebuyck; 3. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 4. Sergei Bobrovsky; 5. Thatcher Demko; 6. Jeremy Swayman; 7. Juuse Saros; 8. Jake Oettinger; 9. Linus Ullmark; 10. Ilya Sorokin; 11. Jordan Binnington; 12. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen; 13. Petr Mrazek; 14. Cam Talbot; 15. Semyon Varlamov; 16. Marc-Andre Fleury
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Connor Hellebuyck; 2. Sergei Bobrovsky; 3. Jake Oettinger; 4. Igor Shesterkin; 5. Thatcher Demko; 6. Juuse Saros; 7. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 8. Jeremy Swayman; 9. Stuart Skinner; 10. Jordan Binnington; 11. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen; 12. Logan Thompson; 13. Ilya Sorokin; 14. Jacob Markstrom; 15. Linus Ullmark; 16. Cam Talbot
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Igor Shesterkin; 2. Andrei Vasilevskiy; 3. Sergei Bobrovsky; 4. Jeremy Swayman; 5. Connor Hellebuyck; 6. Thatcher Demko; 7. Jake Oettinger; 8. Linus Ullmark; 9. Juuse Saros; 10. Stuart Skinner; 11. Ilya Sorokin; 12. Jacob Markstrom; 13. Alexandar Georgiev; 14. Jordan Binnington; 15. Adin Hill; 16. Frederik Andersen