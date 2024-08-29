Super 16: Hellebuyck, Shesterkin, Swayman top goalie power rankings

Welcome to Goalie Week. NHL Social is celebrating goaltending with NHL Goalie Week from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, reveling in the uniqueness and artistry of the puck-stoppers through the decades. Today, in a special version of NHL.com’s Super 16 power rankings, our writers and editors rank the top 16 goalies in the NHL entering the 2024-25 season.

Is there a more divisive player on the ice than the goalie?

You either love him or hate him. He's either helping your team win — sometimes stealing a victory — or he's crushing your hopes and dreams with each save.

It's goalie week here at NHL.com. We've written about our favorites from when we were kids, the goalies that made us love, or maybe even hate, the position. We've written about goalie records that will last forever. We've debated the best of all time. We've even touched on the present, with Yaroslav Askarov getting traded to the San Jose Sharks and the need for Joseph Woll to step up for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Now we've got the mother of all goalie debates for you. The Super 16, goalie edition.

Who are the best goalies in the game today? How did we rank them, and why?

There's clearly a wide-ranging opinion on this, with three goalies receiving at least two No. 1 votes from the 13 participating writers and editors, led by Igor Shesterkin's seven. The 13 voters ranked a total of 29 goalies. There are 10 goalies that are in everyone's Super 16.

It all came down to math, as it does every week with our Super 16. The 13 voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the goalie selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

So here is the goalie edition of the Super 16, with a synopsis of each netminder and the reason why the writer/editor ranked him where they did in their own Super 16, which are listed at the bottom.

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Total points: 193

"It was a no-brainer to rank the Jets goalie at the top of this special edition of the Super 16. He is the best, most consistent, most durable goalie in the League today. A workhorse for the Jets, Hellebuyck won 37 games last season, second to Alexandar Georgiev of the Colorado Avalanche (38). His .921 save percentage was the best in the League among goalies to play at least 30 games, and his 2.39 goals-against average was third behind Pyotr Kochetkov (2.33) of the Carolina Hurricanes and Sergei Bobrovsky (2.37) of the Florida Panthers. He allowed three goals or fewer in 50 of his 60 games and won the Vezina Trophy for the second time in his nine NHL seasons, this time in a landslide, getting 31 of the 32 first-place votes. But this is nothing new. Hellebuyck has played in 60 or more games in each of the past three seasons, registered a save percentage of .910 or better and a GAA of under 2.97 in each season. There is not another goalie that has as extensive a resume of sustained excellence." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial