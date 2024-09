Super 16: Panthers, Oilers top season-opening power rankings

Training camps are open and optimism reigns across the 32 NHL markets, with players and coaches all thinking alike -- this could be the year.

For some we know that's real optimism based on reasoned analysis, depth charts and the like. For others we know it might be false confidence fueled only by hopes and dreams.

Whether it's real or misguided, the point is every team is 0-0-0 and they all believe they have a chance to do what the Florida Panthers did last season.

But who do we think has the best chance? Who do we think might be a sneaky good contender? And why?

That was the task this week for the 15 writers and editors who will be a part of NHL.com's Super 16 voting panel this season. Rank your top 16 teams in the League, one through 16, as we see them now, before a game has been played. Explain your thinking. And see where it all lands.

This is the first Super 16 of the 2024-25 NHL season. How it changes through the season to the last one we do in April will be interesting to follow.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the season-opening edition of the Super 16: