The Hurricanes (16-3-3), sitting third behind the Minnesota Wild and Oilers in the Presidents' Trophy race, have shown no signs of fatigue after winning the Stanley Cup in June. They lead the Metropolitan Division by five points and the Eastern Conference by three points.

Meanwhile, the Oilers (17-4-3), who were eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference First Round last season, lead the Pacific Division by seven points. They are one point behind the Wild for the Western Conference's top spot and the No. 1 record in the League.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid had his historic 23-game season-opening point streak end Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He had 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists), tied with Wayne Gretzky (1988-89) for the third-longest streak to start a season in NHL history.

Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 22 games.

So, who’s better, the Hurricanes or Oilers? NHL.com writers Tracey Myers and Derek Van Diest debate that in this edition of State Your Case: