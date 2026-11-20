Harley scored with a shot from the right point that hit the edge of Adin Hill's glove before going into the net.

It was the second straight come-from-behind victory here for Dallas, which rallied from two goals down late in the third for a 4-3 overtime win against Vegas on Tuesday.

Miro Heiskanen and Wyatt Johnston also scored, and Jason Robertson had two assists for Dallas (14-6-2), which has won four in a row. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Victor Olofsson, William Karlsson, and Jeremy Lauzon scored, and Hill made 19 saves for the Golden Knights (13-6-5), who lost the final four games (0-1-3) of a five-game homestand.

Heiskanen put Dallas ahead 1-0 at 3:18 of the first period. He chipped down the left wing, took a pass in the bottom of the circle, and roofed a shot in off Hill’s right shoulder.

Johnston extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:35. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and scored on his own rebound after his initial shot from the right circle was stopped by Hill.

Olofsson pulled Vegas to within 2-1 at 7:36 of the second period. He scored a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the right circle after Mark Stone found him from below the goal line.

With the assist, Stone moved past Jonathan Marchessault (417) for the most points in Golden Knights history.

Karlsson tied the game 2-2 at 10:17, burying a one-timer off a backhand feed from Braedan Bowman seven seconds after a power play expired.

Lauzon put Vegas in front 3-2 at 5:34 of the third period. He skated into a face-off win by Tomas Hertl and wired a slap shot blocker side from above the left circle.