Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken (10-8-1), who had lost three straight. Brandon Montour had two assists, and Philipp Grubauer had 22 saves.

Seattle was playing for the first time since being swept in a two-game set against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Global Series Finland last Saturday.

Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal for the Canucks (5-18-1), who had won their previous two games.

Leevi Merilainen made 38 saves, including 23 in the first period, to match his career best in a single game (also 38 saves in a 6-3 loss to Carolina on Oct. 20).

Catton scored his first of the game to make it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 7:37 of the first period, one-timing a Montour cross-ice feed from the point over Merilainen’s glove from the right dot.

DeBrusk tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 11:31 after Brock Boeser’s high tip of a Filip Hronek shot from the point bounced off DeBrusk at the top of the crease and skipped through Grubauer’s five-hole.

The Kraken outshot the Canucks 24-5 in the first period, which set a new Seattle franchise record for shots in one period.

Beniers regained a 2-1 lead for Seattle at 8:00 of the second period, collecting a loose puck after Montour’s slap shot hit the end wall and tucking it inside the right post before Merilainen could recover.

Catton scored his second goal off a rush at 8:54 to make it 3-1. He stole the puck from Linus Karlsson outside the blue line, then sprung down the left flank and snapped it under Merilainen’s glove from the left face-off circle.

Eberle pushed it to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 10:37 of the third period. Beniers sent a shot-pass from the right circle to Eberle, who turned his foot and redirected the puck into an open net from the top of the crease.

Catton completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:17 for the 5-1 final.

Canucks forward Brendan Gallagher left in the second period after getting tangled up with Vancouver forward Drew O'Connor and falling awkwardly to the ice. He returned for a brief shift before leaving again and did not return.