Aho, fellow Finns ‘take it all in’ after Hurricanes’ Global Series sweep in Helsinki

The center had shared so much with his teammates throughout the week, eagerly showing them his home country, his customs, his favorite foods. They went to the sauna together, plunged into the Baltic Sea as one, and had several team dinners where they ate salmon soup and reindeer.

In the process, a close team forged in the crucible of a run to a Stanley Cup championship last season somehow became tighter.

“(This) definitely does help to find an even stronger bond on a trip like this,” said Aho, an alternate captain. “It's been awesome.”

As much as Aho -- and Kotkaniemi and Valimaki -- helped navigate their friends through a strange land, those teammates helped the Finns make the best possible impression on the ice.

Across the two games, the Hurricanes dominated. They scored nine goals, including four on the power play. They allowed two. They had 67 shots on goal and surrendered 26. They had 180 shot attempts, including 96 Saturday.

That number left Seattle coach Lane Lambert befuddled.

“I’ve never been part of a team that had (96) shot attempts in a game,” he said.

After Aho’s two-goal game Thursday, Mark Jankowski and Andrei Svechnikov each scored two goals Saturday.

“You come here and see how excited they were to play in their home country,” Jankowski said. “It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to be able to play in the NHL in their home country. We all wanted to bring it for them, and I think they honestly led the way. All three of those guys played unbelievable for us these two games and led the way, so it was definitely a little more special, I think.”