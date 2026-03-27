Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sabres look to pad Atlantic Division lead

There were 13 games in the NHL last night, all with playoff implications.

Montreal Canadiens 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Zachary Bolduc ended a 31-game goal drought by scoring the winner at 4:36 of the third period to give the Canadiens (40-21-10) their third consecutive win. The Canadiens remained in third in the Atlantic Division, moving two points ahead of the idle Boston Bruins with a game in hand. The Blue Jackets (38-23-11) are tied for third in the Metropolitan Division with the Islanders, who have played one more game. Columbus is one point behind the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (SO)

The Penguins (36-20-16) moved into second in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Blue Jackets, but not without paying a price. Captain Sidney Crosby left early in the second period with a lower body injury and did not return. Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse did not have an update after the game. Forward Rickard Rakell had three points (two goals, one assist) in the shootout win. The Senators (38-24-10) extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and are one point behind the Islanders for the second wild card in the East with a game in hand.

New York Islanders 2, Dallas Stars 1

Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer had two assists for the Islanders (41-27-5), who moved into the second wild card in the East, one point ahead of the Senators. The slumping Stars (43-18-11) have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and are three points ahead of the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division with a game in hand.

Philadelphia Flyers 5, Chicago Blackhawks 1

The surging Flyers (35-24-12) have won four of their past five and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games to their playoff hopes alive. Philadelphia is five points behind the Islanders for the second wild card in the East with two games in hand. Chicago (27-32-13) is 10 points behind Nashville for the second wild card in the West.

Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (OT)

In what could be a preview of a Western Conference First Round matchup, Evan Bouchard's goal at 3:10 of overtime gave the visiting Oilers (36-28-9) their second consecutive victory to move two points ahead of Vegas (32-26-15) for second in the Pacific Division. Connor McDavid had three points (one goal, two assists) for Edmonton, which is five points behind the Anaheim Ducks for top spot in the Pacific. The Golden Knights are in third in the division, three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.