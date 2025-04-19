NHL Playoffs Buzz: Thompson practices, could return for Capitals for Game 1

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson returned to practice for the Capitals on Saturday and could return for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Thompson missed the final seven games of the regular season because of an upper-body injury. He was 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games (42 starts).

Forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower body) did not practice.

"I'm just going to leave it as we've got a bunch of guys working through some things, progressing, potentially playing on Monday, potentially not," coach Spencer Carbery said. "Once we get going in the series, I can give you more updates as guys are obviously warming up and are in the lineup or not."

Protas missed the final six games after sustaining a cut to his foot in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4. He finished tied for third on the Capitals with an NHL career-high 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists).

"He's probably our best 5-on-5 player this year," forward Dylan Strome said Saturday. "I don't think that's crazy to say. I think he can do so much for the lineup, and obviously it hurts. Hopefully we get him back at some point. I don't know when that's going to be."

Fehervary left a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday after turning his ankle late in the first period. He returned and finished the game, but did not play in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Washington recalled defenseman Ethan Bear from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. -- Harvey Valentine