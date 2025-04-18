Fantasy sleeper pick for each team in Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com identifies a fantasy hockey pool sleeper for each team in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann, F

EDGE stats: The Maple Leafs forward, who set NHL career highs in goals (20) and shots on goal (169) this season, ranks among the leaders at his position in top skating speed (23.40 mph; 95th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (202; 95th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (52; 83rd percentile). -- Pete Jensen

Ottawa Senators: Dylan Cozens, F

EDGE stats: The Senators forward has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 games since being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres. Cozens ranks among the leaders at his position in midrange shots on goal (91; 96th percentile), midrange goals (10; 90th percentile), long-range SOG (20; 90th percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (144; 84th percentile) this season. -- Chris Meaney

Tampa Bay Lightning: Yanni Gourde, F

EDGE stats: The Lightning forward, who has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 21 games since being reacquired from the Seattle Kraken (won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles with Tampa Bay in 2020, 2021), ranks highly in offensive zone time percentage (42.7; 83rd percentile) and average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.02 miles; 81st percentile) this season. -- Troy Perlowitz

Florida Panthers: Mackie Samoskevich, F

EDGE stats: The Panthers forward, who has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) over his past 32 games entering the postseason and is tied for second among NHL rookies in game-winning goals (five) this season, ranks among the forward leaders in offensive zone time percentage (46.8; 95th percentile) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (14; 94th percentile). -- Perlowitz

Washington Capitals: Ryan Leonard, F

EDGE stats: The Capitals rookie, who signed his entry-level contract after leading the NCAA in goals this season (30 in 37 games with Boston College), ranks highly among forwards in average shot speed (65.46; 95th percentile) and top shot speed (89.91 mph; 78th percentile). -- Jensen

Montreal Canadiens: Juraj Slafkovsky, F

EDGE stats: The Montreal Canadiens wing, who has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 26 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 22) on a line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, ranks in the 89th percentile among forwards in miles skated on the power play (30.90) and 84th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (56) this season. -- Meaney

New Jersey Devils: Jacob Markstrom, G

EDGE stats: The Devils goalie, who missed time this season because of a knee injury, showed signs of his past elite form with a five-game point streak in late March and early April (4-0-1, .924 save percentage, 1.94 goals-against-average from March 24 to April 5). During the 2022 playoffs with the Flames, Markstrom played 12 games and ranked fourth in the NHL in both high-danger saves (80) and midrange saves (89). -- Perlowitz

Carolina Hurricanes: Jackson Blake, F

EDGE stats: The Hurricanes rookie, who has had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his final 14 games of the season playing mostly on the top line with center Sebastian Aho and wing Seth Jarvis, ranks second among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (49.6) behind Aho (50.2) and is in the 95th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (75). -- Meaney

Winnipeg Jets: Neal Pionk, D

EDGE stats: The Jets defenseman, who recently returned from injury and is tied for 19th at the position in goals (10) and tied for ninth in power-play goals (four) this season, ranks highly among D-men in long-range goals (six; 98th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (76; 90th percentile). -- Jensen

Minnesota Wild: Filip Gustavsson, G

The Wild goalie, who’s having a bounce-back season with 31 wins (tied for sixth), a .914 save percentage (fourth; minimum 40 games) and five shutouts (tied for fourth), ranks eighth among qualifying goalies in high-danger save percentage (.829) and ranks fourth in percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage (63.8). -- Jensen

Dallas Stars: Tyler Seguin, F

EDGE stats: The Stars wing had an assist and three shots on goal in his return to the lineup Wednesday (Apr. 16) after being out since Dec. 1 with a hip injury. Seguin has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 20 games this season, and 19 of his 46 shots on goal have come from high-danger areas. Seguin ranked in the 90th percentile in high-danger goals (16) and 85th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (62) last season. -- Meaney

Colorado Avalanche: Brock Nelson, F

The Avalanche center, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 19 games since being acquired from the New York Islanders, ranks highly in total skating distance (259.89 miles; 97th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (171; 91st percentile), high-danger shots on goal (63; 89th percentile), high-danger goals (14; 87th percentile), midrange SOG (77; 93rd percentile) and midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile) this season. -- Meaney

Vegas Golden Knights: William Karlsson, F

The Golden Knights center, who has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in his past 15 games since returning from a lower-body injury, is in the 93rd percentile in 22-plus mph speed bursts (13), 78th percentile in 20-plus mph bursts (124) and 83rd percentile in top skating speed (22.98 mph) this season. Karlsson had 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 22 postseason games when Vegas won the Stanley Cup in 2023. -- Meaney

St. Louis Blues: Zack Bolduc, F

EDGE stats: The Blues forward, who leads NHL rookies in goals since March 1 (11 in 22 games), ranks highly at the position in the following advanced stats categories this season: midrange goals (10; 90th percentile), top shot speed (92.10 mph; 88th percentile), offensive zone time percentage at even strength (43.2; 88th percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (139; 82nd percentile). -- Jensen

Los Angeles Kings: Andrei Kuzmenko, F

EDGE stats: The Kings forward, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and five power-play assists over his past 15 games entering the postseason, will be making his playoff debut and ranks highly at his position in offensive zone time percentage (45.8; 92nd percentile) and top shot speed (92.47 mph; 90th percentile) this season. -- Perlowitz

Edmonton Oilers: Viktor Arvidsson, F

EDGE stats: The Oilers forward, who has scored seven goals over his past 16 games entering the postseason, ranks highly among forwards in top skating speed (23.11 mph; 88th percentile), top shot speed (98.96 mph; 99th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage (43.2; 89th percentile) this season. -- Perlowitz