Stanley Cup Playoff races remain competitive down home stretch

There are less than three weeks to go in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and the races to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are remarkably tight.

The race for first place in each of the four divisions is still up for grabs, but it's crazier than that.

In the Eastern Conference, there are six teams within three points of each other for three spots, with five of those teams just two points apart.

In the West, there are six teams within four points of each other for the final playoff spot.

Here is a deeper dive into every race entering the home stretch and what each team is facing.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Tampa Bay Lightning -- 46-21-6 -- 98 points -- 9 GR

Buffalo Sabres -- 45-21-8 -- 98 points -- 8 GR

Montreal Canadiens -- 42-21-10 -- 94 points -- 9 GR

Boston Bruins -- 42-24-8 -- 92 points -- 8 GR

Lightning: They moved back into first place with a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. A massive four-game road trip -- at Buffalo (April 6), Ottawa (April 7), Montreal (April 9) and Boston (April 11) -- will likely decide where they finish.

Next game: March 31, vs. Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN2, RDS)

Sabres: The Sabres are tied with the Lightning for first but have played one more game. They are 1-1-2 in their past four.

Next game: March 31, vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSG-B)

Canadiens: Have won five in a row and six of seven to make a run for the division title or at least home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Cole Caufield (46 goals) has led the charge. They still have two games remaining against the Lightning (March 31, April 9).

Next game: March 31, at Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN2, RDS)