Kadri providing energy for playoff push since return to Avalanche

CHICAGO -- Nazem Kadri raised his hand to acknowledge the standing ovation Colorado Avalanche fans gave him at Ball Arena on March 8. It was two days after the forward was acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline by Colorado for the second time in his career, this time from the Calgary Flames.

"Very special," Kadri told NHL.com during a recent trip to Chicago. "The fan base has been nothing but great to me and been very supportive of my family and I, so try to give them everything I can on a nightly basis."

Kadri gave the Avalanche everything he could the first time around, when he helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2022. He's back in Denver with Avalanche (48-14-10) having clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and leading the NHL with 106 points entering their game against the Flames at Ball Arena on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; ALT, Prime).

The 35-year-old has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 11 games with the Avalanche. He had 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games for the Flames this season before the March 6 trade.

"I think it just injects a little bit of energy," Avalanche forward Brock Nelson said. "Also, for 'Naz' it's a little different just being familiar with a lot of the guys in here and having won. He knows the system, the staff, so I'm sure it's a little bit easier.

"It's never easy getting moved midseason but (there's) probably more familiarity with him, which is kind of nice. Getting him just gives us another dynamic that we can kind of move around. I feel that people said we needed to look for a center, then we added a couple, so we have what feels like an abundance. So, we can move guys around and have different combinations that can make us pretty dangerous when we're all healthy."