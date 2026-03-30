Kadri providing energy for playoff push since return to Avalanche

Forward filling need at center, will face Flames after trade from Calgary on March 6

Nazem Kadri for March 30 26 feature

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Nazem Kadri raised his hand to acknowledge the standing ovation Colorado Avalanche fans gave him at Ball Arena on March 8. It was two days after the forward was acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline by Colorado for the second time in his career, this time from the Calgary Flames.

"Very special," Kadri told NHL.com during a recent trip to Chicago. "The fan base has been nothing but great to me and been very supportive of my family and I, so try to give them everything I can on a nightly basis."

Kadri gave the Avalanche everything he could the first time around, when he helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2022. He's back in Denver with Avalanche (48-14-10) having clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and leading the NHL with 106 points entering their game against the Flames at Ball Arena on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; ALT, Prime).

The 35-year-old has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 11 games with the Avalanche. He had 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games for the Flames this season before the March 6 trade.

"I think it just injects a little bit of energy," Avalanche forward Brock Nelson said. "Also, for 'Naz' it's a little different just being familiar with a lot of the guys in here and having won. He knows the system, the staff, so I'm sure it's a little bit easier.

"It's never easy getting moved midseason but (there's) probably more familiarity with him, which is kind of nice. Getting him just gives us another dynamic that we can kind of move around. I feel that people said we needed to look for a center, then we added a couple, so we have what feels like an abundance. So, we can move guys around and have different combinations that can make us pretty dangerous when we're all healthy."

COL@SEA: Kadri tips one home in the slot

Kadri played left wing while the Avalanche were working through some recent injuries. His return ultimately made sense because he's the center they need now, much like he was the center they needed when they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, 2019. He had his best season in 2021-22, a NHL career-high 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 regular-season games and 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 16 playoff games en route to the Cup.

The Avalanche have missed Kadri since he signed a seven-year, $49 million contract (average annual value of $7 million) with the Flames on Aug. 18, 2022. In his absence, Colorado has won one playoff series, defeating the Winnipeg Jets in five games of the 2024 Western Conference First Round.

"It's nice to have him back in the room," said Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson, Kadri's teammate on the Cup-winning team. "The guys who knew him in 2022 knew what kind of player we were going to get. That brings all the excitement. You know all the intangibles he has, the skill set he has and the type of player he is. He's a guy who can help you win, so we're excited."

Not surprisingly, Kadri's readjustment to Colorado has been fine.

"I got off to a pretty good start," he said. "Of course, looking to get a little more comfortable. Just certain things, little parts about your routine change because you're obviously coming to a new team. So, yeah, it's been a bit of an adjustment, but I think I'm handling it pretty well."

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Kadri has settled back into the lineup pretty easily.

"Not a lot has changed when it comes to the structure of our game and the way we want to play," Bednar said. "There are enough familiar faces around for him to sort of chat with and rely on for any type of information that he needs but just makes that transition easier. There is different personnel and a different lineup, but a somewhat similar role that he's stepping back into. It's really nice to have him back. He's obviously a big piece and a big add for us at the Deadline."

The Avalanche look strong heading into the playoffs, but the work is just beginning. They're determined to win the Cup again and Kadri will be happy to help in that quest.

"For sure that is the goal," he said. "Of course, we have a lot of work ahead of us. We're the last group to be jumping to conclusions,. We understand it's an absolute grind to get there. We understand what it takes. There's a lot of good teams in the League and we're just looking forward to playing Avs hockey."

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