NHL Playoffs Buzz: Penguins, Islanders meet with 2nd in Metro on the line

On Tap

There are five games on the NHL schedule Monday, all with playoff implications:

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN, TVAS)

Will Sidney Crosbyreturn for a huge game? Crosby took full contact in practice and traveled with the Penguins on Sunday after missing a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday with a lower-body injury. Coach Dan Muse called him day to day. Evgeni Malkin also took full contact Sunday after being sidelined three games with an upper-body injury. Muse called him day to day too, but the team announced he won't play Monday. The Penguins (36-21-16) are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Islanders (42-27-5). The Penguins have a game in hand. The are tied in points with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET; ALT, Prime)

Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 48 goals and is looking to win the Rocket Richard Trophy as the League’s goal-scoring champion for the first time. The Avalanche (48-14-1) are six points ahead of the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division and eight ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. They have a 10-game point streak against the Flames at Ball Arena in Denver. The Flames (31-34-8) are seven points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP)

John Tortorella will debut as coach of the Golden Knights after Bruce Cassidy was fired Sunday. Cassidy led Vegas to the Stanley Cup in 2023, and the Golden Knights (32-16-16) are in a playoff spot with eight games to go. But they’re third in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, the first team below the cut line in the West, and have gone 8-15-4 since Jan. 19. Tortorella won the Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004 and ranks ninth in NHL history with 770 wins. The Canucks (21-43-8) have been eliminated from postseason contention.