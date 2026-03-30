Dobes leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes, Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha and Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Carlson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 29.

FIRST STAR – JAKUB DOBES, G, MONTREAL CANADIENS

Dobes registered a League-best 100 saves on 104 shots against, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .962 save percentage to help the Canadiens (42-21-10, 94 points) extend their winning streak to five games (dating to March 21) as they maintained their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division. Dobes made a career-high 41 stops, turning aside each of the last 33 shots he faced, in a 5-2 multi-goal comeback victory against the Carolina Hurricanes March 24. He then yielded one goal in each of his next two starts, making 25 saves in a 2-1 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets March 26 followed by 34 stops (including 26 straight to end the game) in a 3-1 come-from-behind win versus the Hurricanes March 29. The 24-year-old Dobes, a fifth-round pick (136th overall) from the 2020 NHL Draft, leads rookie goaltenders with 25 victories – six more than the next-closest rookie – through 37 total appearances this season (25-8-4, 2.78 GAA, .900 SV%). His 25 wins are the most by a Montreal rookie in a single campaign since Steve Penney in 1984-85 (26-18-8 in 54 GP).