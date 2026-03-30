Dobes leads 3 Stars of the Week

Canadiens goalie, Bruins forward Zacha, Ducks defenseman Carlson earn honors

3-Stars-Week-23_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes, Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha and Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Carlson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 29.

FIRST STAR – JAKUB DOBES, G, MONTREAL CANADIENS

Dobes registered a League-best 100 saves on 104 shots against, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .962 save percentage to help the Canadiens (42-21-10, 94 points) extend their winning streak to five games (dating to March 21) as they maintained their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division. Dobes made a career-high 41 stops, turning aside each of the last 33 shots he faced, in a 5-2 multi-goal comeback victory against the Carolina Hurricanes March 24. He then yielded one goal in each of his next two starts, making 25 saves in a 2-1 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets March 26 followed by 34 stops (including 26 straight to end the game) in a 3-1 come-from-behind win versus the Hurricanes March 29. The 24-year-old Dobes, a fifth-round pick (136th overall) from the 2020 NHL Draft, leads rookie goaltenders with 25 victories – six more than the next-closest rookie – through 37 total appearances this season (25-8-4, 2.78 GAA, .900 SV%). His 25 wins are the most by a Montreal rookie in a single campaign since Steve Penney in 1984-85 (26-18-8 in 54 GP).

TOR@MTL: Dobeš lays out to deny Joshua's chances on the rush

SECOND STAR – PAVEL ZACHA, C, BOSTON BRUINS

Zacha topped the NHL with 5-3—8 in four contests to propel the Bruins (42-24-8, 92 points) to a trio of wins as they created a four-point cushion for the first Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. He recorded one assist in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs March 24. Zacha then collected 1-1—2, assisting on the tying goal with 6:00 remaining in regulation before notching his eighth career overtime winner, in a 4-3 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres March 25. He added 4-1—5 over a pair of weekend games, scoring twice in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild March 28 before posting 2-1—3, including the tying goal with 11.0 seconds left in regulation, in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets March 29 – the ninth three-goal, third-period comeback win in Boston history (and first since March 13, 2018 at CAR). The 28-year-old Zacha ranks third on the Bruins with 28-31—59 through 71 total games this season, matching his career high established in 2023-24 (21-38—59 in 78 GP).

BOS@CBJ: Zacha scores his second PPG of 3rd period

THIRD STAR – JOHN CARLSON, D, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Carlson shared first place in the NHL with seven assists in three games (0-7—7) to guide the Pacific Division-leading Ducks (41-28-4, 86 points) to a pair of victories. He tallied three helpers, his 17th career three-assist effort and second of the season (also Nov. 19 vs. EDM), in a 5-3 triumph versus the Vancouver Canucks March 24. Carlson then assisted on Mikael Grandlund’s tying goal with 3:33 left in regulation as well as his winner with 1.0 second remaining in overtime in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames March 26. He added two more helpers in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers March 28. The 36-year-old Carlson sits 12th among defensemen with 10-44—54 through 62 total contests this season, including 0-8—8 in seven appearances since being acquired by Anaheim prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

ANA@UTA: Carlson earns first point with Ducks on Gauthier's empty-netter

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars,” GEICO also is proud to celebrate the League’s “Fourth Star” – the fans whose dedication defines the sport. In the latest episode of the “Fourth Star” series we follow Seth and Krew Champagne, a father and son who traveled to Tampa to watch the Boston Bruins play in the 2026 NHL Stadium Series, turning their shared love of hockey into a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

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