NHL EDGE stats: Tortorella can spark Golden Knights

Vegas ranks in the top 10 in power-play percentage (24.5; tied for fourth), penalty kill percentage (81.8; sixth), shots on goal per game (28.6; 10th) and shots on goal allowed per game (24.3; tied for second fewest) this season at the time of its coaching change but was tied for the second-worst team save percentage (.874; ahead of only Vancouver Canucks’ .873).

Here are three underlying metrics storylines that suggest the Golden Knights could bounce back after their coaching change:

1. Save percentage metrics

Prior to the Golden Knights’ coaching change, they had the worst 5-on-5 save percentage (88.4) in the NHL this season. Vegas’ goalie rotation leads with Adin Hill, who was the Stanley Cup-winning starter in 2023, playing in 16 of the Golden Knights’ 22 postseason games and going 11-4 with a .932 save percentage (led entire playoffs) and two shutouts.

Hill has missed significant time because of injury this season; since returning Jan. 15, Hill was 8-9-3 with an .861 save percentage and one shutout prior to the coaching change. The Golden Knights have also leaned on backup Akira Schmid (16 wins, two shutouts in 34 games prior to coaching change). Goalie Carter Hart signed with Vegas on Oct. 24 and made his debut Dec. 2 but hasn’t played since Jan. 8 because of a lower-body injury.

During the 2023 postseason, Hill led the playoffs in high-danger save percentage (.893; minimum 10 games) and also ranked fourth in 5-on-5 save percentage (.941). This season, all three of Vegas’ goalies rank below the NHL average in high-danger save percentage. Tortorella provides hope considering he guided workhorse goalie Nikolai Khabibulin (16-7, .933 save percentage, five shutouts during 2004 postseason) to the Stanley Cup with the Lightning and also led elite starter Sergei Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets to their upset of Tampa Bay in 2019.

2. High-danger offense

The Golden Knights, despite their underwhelming play of late, ranked among the top five in both high-danger shots on goal (653; tied for second) and high-danger goals (130; fourth) prior to the coaching change. They also rank in the top 10 of the League in both offensive zone time percentage (41.9; sixth) and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (51.9; eighth), an indicator of a team’s status as a Stanley Cup contender.

Hertl ranks third in the entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (109) behind Zach Hyman (111) and Connor McDavid (110). Defenseman Rasmus Andersson, whom Vegas acquired from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 25 games since the trade but brings an elite EDGE stats profile. The 29-year-old ranks among the top five defensemen in both high-danger shots on goal (18; fourth) and high-danger goals (five; tied for second) and also ranks in the 97th percentile at the position in hardest shot (100.26 mph).