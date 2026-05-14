King Clancy nominee essay: Dostal of Ducks donates to charity for each save made

In Czechia, I grew up in a small village of 300 people.

Now, on nights when I'm in net as 17,000 fans fill up Honda Center. … I can't even describe it, you know? It's unbelievable.

This sport is such a blessing.

I also think this sport is a powerful tool. Being a professional athlete comes with an opportunity to connect with the community that supports us.

My professional career started in Europe, where players can turn pro a little bit earlier than in North America. I was 16 years old when I had a conversation with Simon Hrubec, another goalie from Czechia, who told me that he was starting a project called Saves Help. Basically, it works like this: For each save that goalies make throughout the season, they are invited to donate to people in need. I've participated in Saves Help ever since. The project has grown to include dozens of goalies from Czechia and Switzerland.

It's something that left an impression on me, and it made me consider what else I could do in my career.

I'm super grateful for everything I've been able to do as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

As an organization, the Ducks have always been active in the community. The team has a tradition called the 21st Duck, where we celebrate a fan who has shown courage by giving them a symbolic roster spot for the entire season.

Two years ago, I had the honor of telling a young girl named Emma that she was selected as the 21st Duck. Emma was only 9 years old, but she was already making a difference in allergy awareness based on her experience with severe food allergies.

I was excited to surprise her at a youth hockey practice. But I'm not going to lie: I was nervous, too; probably more nervous than before a game! I knew the moment would mean a lot to her, and I wanted to make it a good experience.

I think I did okay, because Emma and I became buddies afterward. And this season, I had the chance to surprise our new 21st Duck, Doc, who is the definition of a warrior. While serving in the U.S. Navy, Doc suffered injuries and had to amputate his leg. But he keeps pushing forward and proving that there are no limits to what anyone can accomplish.

There are so many inspiring stories around us, and it's always special to show up for others in a positive way.

When I work with the Ducks on their Goalie Mask Contest for local students, I get to see creative designs from young artists who highlight their families and cultures (and I'm very lucky to wear the winning design during a game). When I visit places like Children's Hospital of Orange County or Beyond Blindness, I get to spend time with kids and hopefully add happiness to their day.

And when I'm involved in Hockey Fights Cancer events, I use them to honor the memory of people like Paddy O'Donnell, who I first met when I was in the AHL during the San Diego Gulls' Hockey Fights Cancer night. Paddy and I stayed in touch as he bravely battled glioblastoma until he passed away last summer. I think about him and his family all the time.

In all of these interactions, I'm just trying to be me. I don't want to change how I act because of my position in the NHL. No matter what, I believe it's important to share real moments with people, learn about their experiences, and be a source of help.