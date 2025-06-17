Skinner to start in goal for Oilers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers with their season on the line in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I’m feeling good coming into tonight,” Skinner said following the morning skate Tuesday. “I definitely know that I have the confidence from my team 100 percent. I think there is a lot of belief here.”

Skinner was pulled during a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period and Edmonton trailing 3-0. Calvin Pickard relieved him at the start of the second period, then started Game 5 on Saturday and made 14 saves in a 5-2 loss.

With the Oilers trailing 3-2 in the best-of-7 series, coach Kris Knoblauch decided to go back to Skinner, who is 7-6 with a 2.99 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage in 14 starts this postseason.

Game 7, if necessary, would be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday.

“Stu has been in a lot of high-pressure games and has played really well,” Knoblauch said. “You look at the amount of elimination games he’s played, there was six last year, and every single (elimination) game he’s played in were really solid, if not spectacular performances. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

Skinner has been on a roller-coaster ride in these playoffs. He lost the starting job to Pickard after Edmonton fell behind 2-0 in the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings. Pickard won the next four to win the series, then the first two of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights. He sustained a knee injury in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2, opening the door for Skinner to return.

Skinner won two of the next three, helping the Oilers close out the series in five games and advance to the conference final against the Dallas Stars.