Skinner to start in goal for Oilers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Served as backup for Pickard in loss Saturday; Klingberg, Kapanen also back in lineup against Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers with their season on the line in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I’m feeling good coming into tonight,” Skinner said following the morning skate Tuesday. “I definitely know that I have the confidence from my team 100 percent. I think there is a lot of belief here.”

Skinner was pulled during a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period and Edmonton trailing 3-0. Calvin Pickard relieved him at the start of the second period, then started Game 5 on Saturday and made 14 saves in a 5-2 loss.

With the Oilers trailing 3-2 in the best-of-7 series, coach Kris Knoblauch decided to go back to Skinner, who is 7-6 with a 2.99 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage in 14 starts this postseason.

Game 7, if necessary, would be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday.

“Stu has been in a lot of high-pressure games and has played really well,” Knoblauch said. “You look at the amount of elimination games he’s played, there was six last year, and every single (elimination) game he’s played in were really solid, if not spectacular performances. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

Skinner has been on a roller-coaster ride in these playoffs. He lost the starting job to Pickard after Edmonton fell behind 2-0 in the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings. Pickard won the next four to win the series, then the first two of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights. He sustained a knee injury in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2, opening the door for Skinner to return.

Skinner won two of the next three, helping the Oilers close out the series in five games and advance to the conference final against the Dallas Stars.

Which goalie will Edmonton roll with in Game 6

Saturday was Pickard’s first loss of the postseason; he is 7-1 with a 2.85 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts).

“There is a trust factor that we know he can get the job done for us,” Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl said of Skinner. “In Game 4, he was amazing in the first period. He was really good; it was us that let him down.

“That’s tough for a goalie, I can imagine. I’m not a goalie, but it doesn’t seem fair. We have full belief in him and I’m looking forward to getting this home tonight.”

Defenseman John Klingberg and forward Kasperi Kapanen will also return for Edmonton on Tuesday. Klingberg played the first three games of the series but was replaced by defenseman Troy Stecher for Games 4 and 5. Klingberg has four points (one goal, three assists) and is plus-2 in 18 playoff games, mostly paired with Jake Walman. The two will be reunited in Game 6.

“I feel good,” Klingberg said. “I think this team has been through a lot and we’re going to have a good game tonight. It’s tough to watch; it’s for sure different. There is a lot of nerves when you’re not in it.”

Kapanen will replace forward Viktor Arvidsson and will play alongside Draisaitl and left wing Evander Kane. Kapanen was a healthy scratch for Game 5 after playing the previous 11, staring with Game 4 against the Golden Knights on May 12. He scored the overtime goal in a 1-0 win in Game 5 to clinch the series.

“He’s a guy who can get in on the forecheck, can make a play,” Knoblauch said. “When he’s dialed in, he’s a really good hockey player. Whether we’re looking for a play like he made in the third period (of Game 4) to set up the Walman goal (to take a 4-3 lead), whether it’s a bunch of big hits, getting in on the forecheck or some defensive plays, being on the penalty kill, he brings a little of everything. Like everyone else, we’ll need a big performance from him tonight.”

