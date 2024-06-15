3 Keys: Panthers at Oilers, Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

(1A) Panthers at (2P) Oilers

Stanley Cup Final, Game 4

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-0

EDMONTON -- The Stanley Cup will be in the building, and the Florida Panthers can win it for the first time in their history with a victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Panthers, who have won the first three games of the series by a combined score of 11-4, can complete the first sweep in a Cup Final since the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals in four straight in 1998.

Florida's approach has gotten the Panthers to this point, and they feel there's no reason to change now.

“Just try to play the same way we've been playing,” Florida center Anton Lundell said. “We know how to play, and it's all about going out and just try to have fun and enjoy the moment as well, but know that it's going to be a hard game. They're going to give everything they have, and we need to be able to give everything we have and it's going to be a great game.”

The Oilers hope to extend the series, following a comeback attempt that fell short in a 4-3 loss in Game 3 on Thursday, when they scored twice in the third period but failed in a bid for the equalizer.

“They’re optimistic, focused, energized, excited for the challenge and it’s going to be a challenge," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But if there’s a team that can do it, if there’s a group of men I want to do this with, it’s the guys in that room.

"From what I’ve seen through the season, how resilient they are, perseverance, their focus, their attitude, I’m really excited for the next 10 days.”

Since 2015, teams with an opportunity to clinch the Cup on the road are 6-1, including 5-0 from 2016-20.