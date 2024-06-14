Oilers have ‘a strong belief in our group’ despite facing 3-0 series deficit

EDMONTON -- The odds are against the Edmonton Oilers.

They trail the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final entering Game 4 of the best-of-7 series at Rogers Place on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).

Of the 28 previous teams to fall behind 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, 20 got swept, five lost in five games, one lost in six and one lost in seven. Only one came back to win the series: the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, who did it against the Detroit Red Wings.

Of the 210 previous teams to fall behind 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, only four came back to win the series. That’s 1.9 percent.

So where do the Oilers find the fight for Game 4, let alone the rest of the series? Why do they believe they can mount a historic comeback?

From an individual standpoint, the motivation is simple.

“For a lot of players, this could be it,” forward Corey Perry said. “This could be their one chance. I’ve played with a lot of guys that have never had this chance. When you get it, you hold on to it, and you do everything you can to not let it go.”

Perry has a unique perspective. At 22 years old in his second NHL season, he won the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He has been chasing that feeling ever since. He made the Cup Final with the Dallas Stars in 2020, the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 and the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022, and he lost each time.

“How do you know that there’s going to be another time?” the 39-year-old said. “That’s the biggest thing you put in your mind. There might not be another time. This might be your only chance in your career. This is it.

“I bet you half these guys will never play -- more than half will never play -- in the Stanley Cup Final again. It’s just the reality of sports, and that’s where you put that fight in. That’s what you have to go home today and think about. Come back tomorrow and believe.”