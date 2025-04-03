Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 3:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Tampa Bay Lightning will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNSUN)

OR

If they get one point vs. the Senators AND either of the following occurs:

The Montreal Canadiens lose to the Boston Bruins in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, NESN)

The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT)

OR

If both the Canadiens and Blue Jackets lose in regulation

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Blue Jackets in any fashion

OR

If they get one point vs. the Blue Jackets AND the Calgary Flames lose to the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, KCOP-13, Victory+)

OR

If the Flames lose to the Ducks in regulation