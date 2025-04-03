Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 3

Lightning, Avalanche can each earn spot in postseason

TBL COL clinching scenarios split

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 3:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Tampa Bay Lightning will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNSUN)

OR

If they get one point vs. the Senators AND either of the following occurs:

The Montreal Canadiens lose to the Boston Bruins in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, NESN)

The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT)

OR

If both the Canadiens and Blue Jackets lose in regulation

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Blue Jackets in any fashion

OR

If they get one point vs. the Blue Jackets AND the Calgary Flames lose to the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, KCOP-13, Victory+)

OR

If the Flames lose to the Ducks in regulation

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Avalanche can clinch berths

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Travis Roy Hockey Classic continues to help raise money spinal cord injury survivors, caregivers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Daccord makes 24 saves, Kraken shut out Canucks 

Necas ties it late, Avalanche rally for shootout win against Blackhawks

Ovechkin ‘right there’ after pulling within 3 goals of breaking record

Hurricanes clinch playoff berth, applaud Ovechkin moving closer to Gretzky record

AHL notebook: Luchanko, Chesley among players to watch after CHL, NCAA seasons end

Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2025 NHL Draft

Super 16: Storylines for stretch run of NHL regular season

Maple Leafs clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs with win against Panthers 

Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, Hurricanes top Capitals, clinch playoff berth

Rangers top Wild in OT, gain in East wild-card race

Perreault makes debut with Rangers in heat of playoff race

NHL Buzz: Chytil may not play again this season for Canucks