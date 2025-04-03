Ovechkin ‘right there’ after pulling within 3 goals of breaking record

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Alex Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record is gaining steam and heading for home with him within streaking distance.

Ovechkin scored his 892nd goal to extend his goal streak to three games and move within three of breaking Gretzky’s record of 894 in the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

Gretzky is expected to be at Capital One Arena in Washington with Ovechkin having a chance to tie him with two goals and pass him with a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT, NHLN, SN, TVAS).

Ovechkin insisted, “it feels the same” to be this close to the record, but it will likely be an electric atmosphere when he steps on the ice Friday.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy,” Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk said. “It feels like it’s right there and he feels like he’s still scoring every night. So, it’s been huge for us and, obviously, awesome for him to see that he’s still doing it at this torrid pace.”

Gretzky will join a growing contingent of followers that included NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and Ovechkin’s wife Nastya on Wednesday. Nastya was also in Boston on Tuesday to see Ovechkin score his 891st goal in the Capitals’ 4-3 win against the Bruins at TD Garden.