Ovechkin ‘right there’ after pulling within 3 goals of breaking record

Capitals forward can pass Gretzky mark against Chicago on Friday after scoring in 3rd straight

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Alex Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record is gaining steam and heading for home with him within streaking distance.

Ovechkin scored his 892nd goal to extend his goal streak to three games and move within three of breaking Gretzky’s record of 894 in the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

Gretzky is expected to be at Capital One Arena in Washington with Ovechkin having a chance to tie him with two goals and pass him with a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT, NHLN, SN, TVAS).

Ovechkin insisted, “it feels the same” to be this close to the record, but it will likely be an electric atmosphere when he steps on the ice Friday.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy,” Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk said. “It feels like it’s right there and he feels like he’s still scoring every night. So, it’s been huge for us and, obviously, awesome for him to see that he’s still doing it at this torrid pace.”

Gretzky will join a growing contingent of followers that included NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and Ovechkin’s wife Nastya on Wednesday. Nastya was also in Boston on Tuesday to see Ovechkin score his 891st goal in the Capitals’ 4-3 win against the Bruins at TD Garden.

Gretzky has long been a supporter of Ovechkin’s quest, predicting at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis that Ovechkin had “a legitimate chance” to break the record and saying in October, "It's just a matter of time, whether it's late this year, early next year, whenever.”

Ovechkin said having Gretzky rooting for him as he’s closed in on the record has meant a lot to him.

“He’s great. He’s great for hockey,” Ovechkin said. “We have a relationship. He told me he support (me) and I’m pretty sure he’s going to join team and he’s going to follow us.”

Gretzky has been alone in first on the NHL goals list since scoring his 802nd, to surpass the previous record of 801 goals held by Gordie Howe, while playing for the Los Angeles Kings against the Vancouver Canucks at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles on March 23, 1994.

Gretzky scored his 894th and final goal while playing for the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 29, 1999. At the time, most thought the record would never be broken.

"The great thing about sports is amazing things can be accomplished and to see Alex Ovechkin have an amazing career and now be on the verge of breaking a record that nobody ever thought was possible,” Commissioner Bettman said. “It's historic and it's a testament to both Wayne and to Alex.”

Ovechkin’s 892nd goal was one of the few brights spots on the night for Washington (48-18-9), which lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). It came on one of the 39-year-old left wing’s signature one-timers from the left circle with the Capitals on a 5-on-3 power play with 35 seconds remaining in the second period.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun fed Ovechkin for a blast that went in under Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen’s catching glove and over his left pad.

WSH@CAR: Ovechkin scores PPG for the 892nd goal of his career

According to charting by NHL.com, it was Ovechkin’s 190th goal on a one-timer from the left circle or above it, including 136 on the power play. It was his 323rd power-play goal overall.

“You give him that shot, he's probably going to score,” said Andersen, who has allowed 10 goals to Ovechkin in 13 games against him. “I think pretty much everyone knew that was going in. That's the cool part about his shot and his gift of scoring.”

Ovechkin scored his 52nd career goal against Carolina, tying Dave Andreychuk for second most against the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise, behind Michel Goulet (62).

It was his 32nd goal in 46 games at Lenovo Center, the most of any visiting player.

Ovechkin leads Washington and is tied with Tage Thompson for third in the NHL with 39 goals in 59 games this season despite missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula from Nov. 21-Dec. 23.

“If he hadn’t got hurt, he’d probably be right up there to have the most (in the NHL) this year,” van Riemsdyk said.

Ovechkin is one goal away from his NHL-record 14th 40-goal season, which would be two more than Gretzky in second with 12. The goal record is the one hockey world is focused on, though. Ovechkin being one three-goal outburst away from breaking it should add to the anticipation of him playing against the Blackhawks on Friday.

The last time Ovechkin needed three goals to reach a milestone against the Blackhawks, he had a hat trick in a 7-3 Capitals’ victory at United Center in Chicago on Dec. 13, 2022, to become the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals.

“I think everybody would love to have it on Friday night, him and us, for him to get that record,” Capitals center Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “So, we’re hoping for that.”

